Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point GOP circles are buzzing Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone’s addition of Jon Kaiman, an experienced manager and bureaucracy maven, to his inner circle is generally being praised as a smart move. But GOP circles are buzzing over the fuzzy details of whether Kaiman, a former North Hempstead Town supervisor, will moonlight as a consultant. They have decided to hold their fire until getting more information. Tuesday afternoon, Suffolk officials said Kaiman, who will be a deputy county executive, will submit all required disclosure filings, and that they will be subject to Freedom of Information Law requests. While Kaiman would have no legal restrictions limiting or barring the earning of outside income, he is “not expected” to seek any, according to Jason Elan, Bellone’s spokesman. Will those assurances be enough for Republican legislators? Rita Ciolli

Talking Point Amper going for the bonus kick The Long Island Pine Barrens Society hosted a tour Tuesday afternoon of the 700-plus-acre Shoreham-Wading River forest proposed as the site of a 350-acre solar farm. Amid strong local protest, including opposition from the Pine Barrens Society, that project is on the ropes. Now the society is leading the charge to forever preserve what it calls “one of the top four unprotected natural areas remaining on all of Long Island.” The options: Make it a state park or amend the existing Pine Barrens Protection Act to cover this acreage. Tuesday’s tour included state Assemb. Steve Englebright, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Ed Romaine and Councilwoman Jane Bonner, Suffolk County officials, and contingents led by Regional State Parks Director Wayne Horsley and Department of Environmental Conservation Regional Director Carrie Meek Gallagher. And everyone seemed to be on board with the society’s mission. “It was terrific to see all these people from the state, town and county saying we have to do this,” society executive director Richard Amper said. “They were not even hedging. It wasn’t a matter of whether we want to do this, but how.” Michael Dobie

Make Your Point Trump’s report card is due. What grade would you give him? We’re giving Point readers the first chance to grade President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office. On Wednesday, we will unveil to the public an interactive report card on major issues facing the Trump administration, but we would like our keen observers of the political scene to get us started. Go to newsday.com/100daysofTrump to submit your report card, and remember to check back soon to submit a video message with your advice for Trump.