Daily Point Move-in day on Capitol Hill This week was the first time newly elected Congressman Tom Suozzi stopped living out of a suitcase in Washington. During a visit with the Newsday editorial board on Thursday, Suozzi said he found an apartment in Southeast Washington near the Navy Yard. He’s sharing the pad with two other freshmen: Josh Gottheimer, who won an upset victory in New Jersey, knocking off a seven-term GOP incumbent; and Jimmy Panetta of California, the youngest son of Leon Panetta, the former CIA director and secretary of defense. Suozzi says Gottheimer talks faster and is even more frenetic than him. In these early days of the 115th Congress, Suozzi scored an early victory -- a seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee, specifically the subcommittee on the Middle East and North Africa. He got a second seat on another subcommittee on Africa, Global Health, Global Human Rights and International Organizations, from which he says he will look at climate change. His first trip to Israel is scheduled for August. However, Suozzi says his request for a seat on the powerful Armed Services Committee is still up in the air. He wants that assignment to be able to look at the Veterans Affairs hospital in Northport, the Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point and the toxic plume in Bethpage that stems from the days when Grumman Aircraft built warplanes for the Navy. Here’s a short video from his visit. Rita Ciolli

Talking Point Unity in the skies Sen. Chuck Schumer isn’t the only elected official from New York eyeing the much-discussed federal infrastructure bill as a way to fund a new terminal for Long Island MacArthur Airport. Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) says money from a $1 trillion plan — a total touted by both President Donald Trump and Schumer, Washington’s No. 1 Democrat — “will be instrumental” in spurring a public-private partnership to build the terminal. Zeldin, who cited the partnership rebuilding LaGuardia Airport as a “success story,” encouraged Islip Town, which owns and operates MacArthur, to seek a similar arrangement with an international airline or development company. “Any feasible plan to make a successful north terminal proposal a reality with new airlines and routes is something that we should all get behind,” Zeldin wrote in an email. A member of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure as well as its subcommittee on aviation, Zeldin has been an enthusiastic backer of MacArthur, just like Schumer. Unlike Schumer, Zeldin is a member of the majority party. Making MacArthur a regional jewel, it seems, can be a bipartisan endeavor. Michael Dobie

