Shortly after President-elect Donald Trump took center stage at Wednesday’s news conference at his midtown tower, things descended into full NYC anarchy. You could see it in his frenzied arm motions, tumultuous words and a howling press corps trying to get his attention. In little more than an hour, he covered an array of topics — slamming the media for its reporting on unconfirmed reports that Russia has compromising information about the president-elect, saying that he turned down $2 billion to do a deal in Dubai, and yes, plugging the Miss Universe contest. Wednesday’s news conference only confirms that Trump will continue to be Trump, even in the Oval Office.

Astorino staying put might be bad news for State Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan of East Northport, who is considering a 2018 gubernatorial bid, according to Newsday’s Michael Gormley .

Astorino is adamant about seeking a third term this year, and has said he would consider running for governor again against Democratic incumbent Andrew M. Cuomo, who is planning another run in 2018.

As New York’s Republicans, both elected officials and political activists, vie for federal jobs in the Trump administration, one big name, Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, has told associates he is not interested. His name keeps getting bandied about, especially for a role at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Pointing Out

Rallying

As Democrats organize local rallies Sunday against Donald Trump’s promised attacks on health care, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is pitching her protest to a national audience.

Reps. Kathleen Rice and Tom Suozzi will lead a midday rally in Westbury to resist defunding Planned Parenthood, privatizing Medicare and repealing the Affordable Care Act. Sen. Chuck Schumer has emailed his supporters to urge them to attend this or another of hundreds of regional rallies around the country.

The rallies, five days before the presidential inauguration, intend to demonstrate to the incoming administration the fire of the opposition it will face.

Gillibrand’s email outreach, by contrast, seems geared to building her email list. “I’m going to fight in the Senate every single day to stop President-elect Trump from gutting women’s rights,” reads the email. “I need to know that you stand with me. Will you add your name to stand against President-elect Trump and his extreme anti-women agenda?"

The senator, who is often discussed as being part of a national ticket, participated in a live Facebook session with more than a dozen other Democratic senators that her staff said got hundreds of thousands of views urging people to take action against the repeal of the ACA. She introduced an amendment Tuesday to the 2017 Budget Resolution, to “take a stand” against any attempt to roll back the coverage protections for women under the ACA. Her advisory for Tuesday’s announcement offered “simultaneous satellite media availability” for media wishing to cover the event.

Unlike her fellow New York Democrats, Gillibrand’s run-up to Sunday’s rallies looks more like someone with a clear eye on her next move.

Anne Michaud