Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!
Daily Point
Rewind eight years on Islanders
When Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino told WFAN radio Wednesday that he would “roll out the red carpet” to lure the Islanders back to Nassau County, it likely rang a bit hollow for team fans who remembered their fight for the franchise to stay in Nassau Coliseum.
After all, eight years ago, it was then-Councilman Santino who was one of the strongest voices against then-Islanders owner Charles Wang and his $3.8 billion Lighthouse Project — a proposed mixed-use development that would’ve included a renovated Coliseum to keep the Islanders in Uniondale.
At a zoning hearing at Hofstra University in the fall of 2009, Santino grew increasingly frustrated with Wang, doubting the businessman’s projections and promises, criticizing the size and scope of the project, and seeming unsatisfied with any of the answers he received. “This whole process has been like trying to nail Jell-O to a wall,” Santino said then. For many fans, that day marked the beginning of the end, as every future attempt to keep the team on Long Island failed.
What a difference a few years make. Now Santino seems ready to save the day, supporting either a return to the Coliseum or a team move to Belmont Park. The difference, a Hempstead Town official said, is that this time it’s about the team, and before it was about a real estate development.
Santino said he hopes to meet with Islanders owners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin. The question is: Will minority owner Wang show up to remind Santino that it wasn’t always red carpets and happy promises?
Randi F. Marshall
Talking Point
Let history decide
The feud between Democratic State Sens. Jeff Klein and Michael Gianaris is reaching new heights (or lows, depending on one’s point of view). With struggle for control of the chamber as a backdrop, Klein complains about weak mainline Democratic leadership, ignoring that he himself weakens the leadership by allying his eight-member Independent Democratic Conference with Republicans and abrogating the Dems’ 32-31 advantage.
Gianaris, the main line’s No. 2, fired back on WCNY, “History will judge those who . . . decide it’s time to go hang out with the people who support Donald Trump . . .”
History probably isn’t going to judge or record much about this feud. But if it did, it might do so in these tomes:
- “Brave New World . . . Is Really the Same Old Thing”
- “Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, and the Rest of Me in Albany”
- “The Wrong Stuff”
- “The Scarlet Letters: IDC”
- “Endurance: New York Voters’ Incredible Voyage”
- “Around the World in 80 Days, and Albany Was Just As We Left It”
- “The Rise and Fall of the Third Mike”
- “Game Change, or Not”
- “Birth of a RuiNation”
Michael Dobie
Pencil Point
Hypocrite GOP
Bonus Point
An edge for Harvard?
It’s been tough times lately for Harvard.
The university’s vaunted endowment fund, the nation’s largest, lost money in 2016 and was outperformed by most of its peers; an alum of Ivy League rival Penn replaced the Harvard grad who had lived in the White House for eight years; and the school’s football team lost to Yale in The Game, depriving the Crimson Tide of its fourth straight Ivy League title.
But Harvard got some of its mojo back Tuesday night when Harvard Law grad Neil Gorsuch was nominated for the Supreme Court by that Penn guy, President Donald Trump. His confirmation would give Harvard Law a solid 5-3 court majority over Yale Law — 6-3, if you count Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who started at Harvard but graduated from Columbia.
Michael Dobie
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.