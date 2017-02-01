Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point

Rewind eight years on Islanders

When Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino told WFAN radio Wednesday that he would “roll out the red carpet” to lure the Islanders back to Nassau County, it likely rang a bit hollow for team fans who remembered their fight for the franchise to stay in Nassau Coliseum.

After all, eight years ago, it was then-Councilman Santino who was one of the strongest voices against then-Islanders owner Charles Wang and his $3.8 billion Lighthouse Project — a proposed mixed-use development that would’ve included a renovated Coliseum to keep the Islanders in Uniondale.

At a zoning hearing at Hofstra University in the fall of 2009, Santino grew increasingly frustrated with Wang, doubting the businessman’s projections and promises, criticizing the size and scope of the project, and seeming unsatisfied with any of the answers he received. “This whole process has been like trying to nail Jell-O to a wall,” Santino said then. For many fans, that day marked the beginning of the end, as every future attempt to keep the team on Long Island failed.

What a difference a few years make. Now Santino seems ready to save the day, supporting either a return to the Coliseum or a team move to Belmont Park. The difference, a Hempstead Town official said, is that this time it’s about the team, and before it was about a real estate development.

Santino said he hopes to meet with Islanders owners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin. The question is: Will minority owner Wang show up to remind Santino that it wasn’t always red carpets and happy promises?

Randi F. Marshall