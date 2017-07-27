Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

That’s where two derailments occurred within a month of one another in the spring, necessitating the emergency repair work that started the “summer of hell.”

The Newsday editorial board spent its morning touring the operations of Penn Station. We saw the high tech, in the enormous digital screens of the station’s control center, where red lights gleamed as trains went by. And, we saw the dilapidated, in the rotting wooden railroad ties holding the tracks together in the dark, grim strategic spot known as A Interlocking.

Let’s face it, palace intrigue is our meat and potatoes, or this being Long Island, linguine with clam sauce. That’s why Thursday morning’s extraordinary half-hour call to CNN by the “Mooch” that stunned the commentariat can’t go without notice.

Anthony Scaramucci, the White House director of communications, did not have a good evening on Wednesday. After Politico got a copy of his financial disclosure form, the Harvard Law School grad tweeted that he wanted the FBI to investigate the “felony” that was committed. He later deleted the tweet when he found out that the disclosure forms are public documents.

But the Long Islander is also smart enough to know that reporters often get tipped off on when and where to look for such juicy items. And he made it clear during his CNN call that he thinks Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, whose job he wants, is an enabler. Much of Twitter is obsessed with this.

Really, the entire transcript is worth a read, but to make your day easier, here’s the money quote: “There are people inside the administration that think it is their job to save America from this President. That is not their job.”

While Scaramucci thinks Donald Trump is going a great job, it raises the question of what other top presidential aides are worried that the president is destroying America.

And as you ponder that existential question, let’s talk about what really matters, real estate. Here’s what we culled from Scaramucci’s disclosure form:

Listed are six residential properties and two commercial ones in Port Washington that provide rental income. Collectively their value is listed as between $1.7 million and $3.5 million and the annual rent for the properties is between $205,000 and $480,000.

Then there are the properties that appear to be for personal use but are not his main residence, which is in Manhasset. For his Southampton residence, he checked the box that it was worth between $1 to $5 million with no income.

There’s a home in the Catskills town of Windham worth between $500,000 and $1 million. A second Windham house is most likely a rental. The property has the same value but is listed separately as earning rent of $15,000 to $50,000.

So if you like to ski and want to make a new friend, check it out. He seems like he would be a very chatty neighbor.

