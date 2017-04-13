Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!
Tran$form LI
Remember that $550 million pot of money Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo offered two years ago to “transform” Long Island?
Kevin Law does. The Long Island Association chief executive has been tracking its disbursements and reporting back to the rest of a working group of movers and shakers who have been identifying and advocating for various projects.
Now that the next state budget has been signed, sealed and delivered, so has Law’s accounting and he says there still is $150 million to be doled out — and possibly more, depending on the status of $50 million earmarked for the Feinstein Institute, which since has pulled out of its proposed development at the Nassau Hub.
Funding has gone to research efforts at the Cold Spring Harbor and Brookhaven National labs and Stony Brook and Hofstra universities, as well as development efforts at the Nassau and Ronkonkoma hubs, sewers in downtown Kings Park and Smithtown, and a direct connection between Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Long Island Rail Road.
Law said the working group (which includes both county executives, Suffolk’s Steve Bellone and Nassau’s Ed Mangano) will now re-prioritize projects with the goal of drawing down more funding by the end of the legislative session in June or in next year’s budget.
Michael Dobie
Racking Up Points
Happy National Scrabble Day
In honor of National Scrabble Day, here’s a Scrabble board that reflects our times, with the man at the center of it all in his proper position. Double word score.
Michael Dobie
Hold Your Point
Change of plans
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is not coming to Long Island Thursday afternoon, cancelling a meeting in Hauppauge with other state officials about the just completed state budget and then a visit with the Newsday editorial board. There was a last-minute scheduling conflict is all his communications staff would say about the change.
So thanks for sending your questions — more than 130 so far. The governor’s aides said he is planning to get here in the next few weeks to answer some of them.
Rita Ciolli
Programming Point
See you Monday
The Point is taking a one-day spring break tomorrow. We will return to your inboxes on Monday. Enjoy your holidays everyone.
