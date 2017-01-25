Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point What can Mickey Mouse do for LaGuardia? One adjective travelers to LaGuardia Airport wouldn’t use to describe the experience is “fun.” But that’s the word executives from LaGuardia Gateway Partners, the consortium of private companies that’s rebuilding much of the airport and taking over some operations, used with the Newsday editorial board on Tuesday when they provided an update on the $4 billion renovation of the main terminal, connecting concourses, parking and shopping. Part of the fix, they said, will be a psychological one — improving travelers’ experiences by adding a bit of Disney-style pixie dust. Ed Baklor, LaGuardia Gateway Partners’ chief commercial officer, previously worked for Disney. He said he hopes to bring some of the magic to Flushing. That’ll include artwork on the walls, children’s playrooms in the gate areas, and perks like TVs or other entertainment to improve the security-line experience. That might even include jugglers, part of something Baklor calls the “LaGuardia fun squad.” LaGuardia Gateway Partners has experimented with some of those additions, including jugglers, in the existing central terminal, which it will use as a testing ground for everything from entertainment to food-court seating. There, executives will install three types of chairs and watch which ones travelers like best. It might seem minor, but those changes could add an important layer to the LaGuardia transformation. Now, if only that Disney magic could make the traffic and all the other delays disappear. Randi F. Marshall

Talking Point Revenge New York Republicans on Wednesday continued their effort to build a GOP resurgence in the state, a mission they have been charged with by the New Yorker who just left town for the White House. GOP headquarters emailed members asking them to sign a petition calling on the state Board of Parole to deny the release of Judith Clark, the getaway driver in the infamous 1981 Brink’s armored car robbery that left two Nyack police officers and a security officer dead. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo commuted Clark’s 75-years-to-life sentence in December. Clark’s association with the Weather Underground and Black Liberation Movement make her an easy target for Republican ire. The GOP’s call to block her parole included a statement from Diane O’Grady, whose police officer husband was killed in the robbery. “I find even the suggestion of her release an insult,” O’Grady wrote in a letter to Cuomo. Is the state GOP taking a page out of the Willie Horton playbook? Horton, a Massachusetts felon who went on a crime spree while on furlough, helped tank Gov. Michael Dukakis’ presidential campaign in 1988 as Republicans sought to paint Dukakis as soft on crime. Anne Michaud

Pencil Point A small world after all