Warring local GOP

Nassau GOP chairman Joseph Mondello told The Point that he is going to lay down the law to warring Republicans at a special meeting of the party he has called for Tuesday night at Westbury headquarters.

“I have to remind everyone who is control of the nominations,” he said Wednesday. He said the infighting among Republicans on the Hempstead and Oyster Bay town boards jeopardizes candidates in town and county races this fall, and in turn, hurts the party.

“These elected officials have forgotten who gets them on the ballot, who carries their petitions, who buys the ads, the palm cards, the bumper stickers,” said Mondello, who recently returned from vacation.

This “come to Jesus” session is a result of feuds in Oyster Bay and the battle over new ethics rules in Hempstead among Town Board members Bruce Blakeman and Erin King Sweeney and Supervisor Anthony Santino.

The rules could bar both Blakeman and King Sweeney from eventually seeking re-election. As a result, messy town board meetings like the one Tuesday have turned into screaming matches.

Both Blakeman and Sweeney were on the losing end of two votes Tuesday at Hempstead Town Hall. She was barred from speaking on one of her motions, which prompted her to borrow the latest fashionable phrasing in Washington about secret manipulation of government. She said there was a “deep state” in the town trying to undo the rights of elected officials. (This is an especially delicious turn of phrase from the daughter of Rep. Peter King, who both benefited and lost out from the deep state manipulations of the Nassau Republican machine that made party and government indivisible for decades.)

And later Tuesday night, Blakeman went nuclear, attacking Santino on his Facebook page:

“Sad day today. I must part ways with Anthony Santino. Santino has been nothing short of a tyrant since he’s been elected Supervisor. He operates in secret and rules by intimidation and bullying. This will no doubt fracture the Republican Party but it was oh so avoidable. Lack of leadership all around!”

Said Mondello: “I have to remind them of what happened in ’99, when our voters didn’t come out because of difficulties in the party.” That’s when Democrats pulled off an incredible upset, taking control of the legislative body in Nassau for the first time on 100 years.

