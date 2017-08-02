SOCCER

PSG to set record with Neymar buyout

Neymar Neymar is ready to leave Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain is ready to put up a record $262 million to make it happen.

The 25-year-old Brazil striker, widely considered to be among the best soccer players in the world alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, broke weeks of silence Wednesday when he told his Barcelona teammates he wants to move on after four trophy-laden seasons. The cost of the player’s buyout clause is 222 million euros ($262 million), an astonishing price that Neymar’s representative said PSG is willing to pay.

“After Neymar gave me the green light on Aug. 1, I went to Paris and today I brought back PSG’s offer to pay the [buyout] clause, which will be done in the next hours,” Wagner Ribeiro said yesterday at the airport in Barcelona.

Ribeiro, speaking at an airport entrance as Neymar headed toward a flight, said his client would be with the French team by this weekend. He refused to say where Neymar was flying.

The payment of the buyout clause would dwarf the previous world record transfer of 105 million euros (then $116 million) that Manchester United paid for France midfielder Paul Pogba last year.

Last year, Neymar signed a new contract with Barcelona that tied him to the Catalan club through 2021. Vives noted that Neymar “is still under contract with FC Barcelona, but with temporary permission to not take part in the training session.”

Neymar scored 105 goals — some of them true gems — and was a key playmaker for Barcelona as it won a Champions League, two Spanish leagues, three Copa del Reys, one Club World Cup, a UEFA Super Cup and two Spanish Super Cups.

NFL

Source: Rams DL Easley to miss season

A person with knowledge of the situation says Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Dominique Easley is expected to miss the season with a torn knee ligament.

The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the Rams hadn’t announced the severity of the injury for Easley, a likely starter this season. Easley hurt his right knee during training camp on Tuesday and was taken off the field on a cart. Easley also tore ligaments in both knees during college at Florida.— AP