50 best sports photos of 2016

Look back at 50 of the best photos from across the sports world in 2016.

(Credit: AP/Kathy Willens) (Credit: AP/Kathy Willens) New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings celebrates with center Weston Richburg after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of an NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom) (Credit: Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom) Kenneth Gangnes of Norway takes third place during the FIS Nordic World Cup Four Hills Tournament on Jan. 3, 2016 in Innsbruck, Austria.

(Credit: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill) (Credit: Getty Images/Clive Brunskill) Riders compete in heat four run three in the Cycling BMX - Men's Quarterfinals on Day 13 of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games at Olympic BMX Centre on Aug. 18, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images/Vaughn Ridley) (Credit: Getty Images/Vaughn Ridley) Edwin Encarnacion of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a catch to get Carlos Gomez of the Texas Rangers out at first base for the second out of the seventh inning during Game 3 of the American League Division Series at Rogers Centre on Oct. 9, 2016 in Toronto.

(Credit: Getty Images/Drew Hallowell) (Credit: Getty Images/Drew Hallowell) Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees hugs his daughter Natasha and Ella after the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer) (Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer) David Ortiz of the Boston Red Sox tips his cap after the Cleveland Indians defeated the Boston Red Sox, 4-3, in Game 3 of the American League Divison Series to advance to the American League Championship Series at Fenway Park on Oct. 10, 2016 in Boston.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) Kaitlyn Larsson, Garden City goalie, makes a diving save during a Nassau Class A girls soccer quarterfinal against North Shore at Garden City on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Garden City won by a score of 1-0.

(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Andy Murray slams his racquet against the net after getting broken in the fifth set while playing Kei Nishikori in the men's quarterfinals match at the 2016 U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) (Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.) Andy Murray yells after being broken in the fifth set while playing Kei Nishikori in the men's quarterfinals match at the 2016 U.S. Open at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016

(Credit: Getty Images/Olivier Morin) (Credit: Getty Images/Olivier Morin) Jamaica's Usain Bolt, center, jokes with Canada's Andre De Grasse, left, after they crossed the finish line in the men's 200-meter semifinal during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 17, 2016.

(Credit: TNS/Brian Cassella) (Credit: TNS/Brian Cassella) The Chicago Cubs celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Indians in Game 7 to win the World Series at Progressive Field on Nov. 3, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Trevin Wade of the New York Giants defends against Jordan Matthews of the Philadelphia Eagles late in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016 in East Rutherford, N.J.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Bellport's Daquan Wilson dives for the ball that is just out of reach as Huntington's Jared Leake defends during the second half of the game at Bellport on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP/Matt Dunham) (Credit: AP/Matt Dunham) Gold medal winner Brianna Rollins, center, silver medal winner, Nia Ali, left, and bronze medal winner Kristi Castlin, all from the United States, pose with their country's flag after the 100-meter hurdles final, during the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images South America/Alex Livesey) (Credit: Getty Images South America/Alex Livesey) Alexander Massialas of the United States defeats Artur Akhmatkhuzin of Russia during the men's individual foil round of 16 on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Carioca Arena 3 on Aug. 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

(Credit: AP/Frank Gunn) (Credit: AP/Frank Gunn) Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James celebrates after dunking against the Toronto Raptors as Raptors' Patrick Patterson walks away during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, May 17, 2016, in Cleveland.

(Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill) (Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill) Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant walk off the court after finishing his last NBA game before retiring, against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Los Angeles.

(Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw) (Credit: Getty Images/Ezra Shaw) LeBron James and Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate after defeating the Golden State Warriors, 93-89, in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, Calif.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images/Al Bello) Didi Gregorius of the New York Yankees makes an error on a ball hit by Devon Travis of the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning during their game at Yankee Stadium on May 26, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Photographers and cameraman surround New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez as he hugs his daughters after his last game with the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016.

(Credit: James Escher) (Credit: James Escher) Samantha Yannetti, Seaford pitcher, throws to first base for an out in the bottom of the second inning of a non-league softball game against host Syosset on Wednesday, April. 27, 2016.

(Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez) (Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez) Marc Marquez, of Spain, celebrates as he rides by his team hanging on the fence after taking the checkered flag in the Grand Prix of the Americas MotoGP motorcycle race, Sunday, April 10, 2016, in Austin, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images South America/Al Bello) (Credit: Getty Images South America/Al Bello) Kathleen Baker of the United States competes in the women's 100-meter backstroke heat on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on Aug. 7, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP/Austin Bachand) (Credit: AP/Austin Bachand) James Madison junior Niki Prince is greeted at home plate by the team after she a home run during their 14-2 victory against Towson in Harrisonburg, Va., on Thursday, May 12, 2016.

(Credit: EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega) (Credit: EPA/Luis Eduardo Noriega) Carlos Mario Oquendo of Colombia, second from left, falls along Jefferson Milano of Venezuela, second from right, during the finals of the elite men's World UCI BMX Championship in Medellin, Colombia on May 29, 2016.

(Credit: AP/David Vincent) (Credit: AP/David Vincent) Germanys Dustin Brown serves the ball to Jack Sock of the U.S. during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Wednesday, May 25, 2016 in Paris.

(Credit: AP/Kathy Willens) (Credit: AP/Kathy Willens) New York Knicks forward Cleanthony Early steps on a broadcast table while trying to keep possession for the Knicks in the fourth quarter of an tied NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, April 10, 2016.

(Credit: AP/Bernard Thomas) (Credit: AP/Bernard Thomas) Florida State outfielder Ben DeLuzio runs into the wall in centerfield after making a catch to rob North Carolina State of a run-scoring hit during a college baseball game in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, May 25, 2016. DeLuzio suffered a cut to his face, but stayed in the game. Florida State defeated north Carolina State 7-3.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP/Ben Margot) (Credit: AP/Ben Margot) Oakland Athletics' Josh Reddick steals second base beneath New York Yankees' Starlin Castro during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 19, 2016, in Oakland, Calif.

(Credit: EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky) (Credit: EPA/Sergei Ilnitsky) Alexander Massialas of the USA celebrates after defeating Richard Kruse of Britain during the men's foil individual semifinals of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Fencing events at the Carioca Arena 3 in the Olympic Park in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 7, 2016.

(Credit: EPA/Monica M. Davey) (Credit: EPA/Monica M. Davey) Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James cries as he holds the trophy after the Cavaliers beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. on June 19,2016.

(Credit: AP/Adam Hunger) (Credit: AP/Adam Hunger) New York Yankees' Alex Rodriguez is hugged by former teammate Mariano Rivera during a ceremony prior to his final baseball game with the team, against the Tampa Bay Rays, on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016.

(Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Sabau) (Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Sabau) Billy Hamilton of the Cincinnati Reds slides into the legs of Jhonny Peralta of the St. Louis Cardinals while trying to steal third base in the fifth inning at Great American Ball Park on June 8, 2016 in Cincinnati.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images/Ben Stansall) (Credit: Getty Images/Ben Stansall) U.S. gymnast Gabrielle Douglas competes in the uneven bars during the women's gymnastics team final at the Olympic Arena during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 9, 2016.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) Shoreham-Wading River's Patrick Biemer leaps though Rocky Point first baseman Paul Dominguez as he goes for the ball in the bottom of the eighth inning on Monday, May 23, 2016 at Shoreham-Wading River.

(Credit: TNS/Brian Peterson) (Credit: TNS/Brian Peterson) From left, Aly Raisman, Madison Kocian, Lauren Hernandez, Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas celebrate on the medal stand on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, at the Rio Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The U.S. women's squad captured the gold medal in the team competition.

(Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) (Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan) New York Mets third baseman Wilmer Flores reacts after being hit by a pitch during the third inning of the game at Cit iField on Sunday, July 31, 2016.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) New York City FC goalkeeper Eirik Johansen handles the ball under pressure from New York Cosmos forward Jairo Arrieta in a U.S. Open Cup game at Jack Coffey Field at Fordham University on Wednesday, June 15, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel) (Credit: AP/Charlie Riedel) San Diego Padres pitcher Nick Vincent throws during spring training Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, in Peoria, Ariz.

(Credit: AP/Morry Gash) (Credit: AP/Morry Gash) Los Angeles Angels' Johnny Giavotella slides safely past Los Angeles Angels third baseman Jefry Marte for a triple during the second inning of a spring training game, Sunday, March 6, 2016, in Tempe, Ariz.

(Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara) (Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara) New York Yankees fans clamor for autographs from Alex Rodriguez during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on Feb. 28, 2016.

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks tumbles over after making a shot in the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2016.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) Constantino Camerano of Chaminade finishes in fourth place in the championship heat of the boys 100-yard butterfly at the Nassau County Aquatic Center in East Meadow on Sunday, Feb 7, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: AP/Tony Avelar) (Credit: AP/Tony Avelar) St. Louis Rams wide receiver Brian Quick cannot catch a pass as he is defended by San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid during the first half of an NFL game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016.

(Credit: Daniel De Mato) (Credit: Daniel De Mato) Carson Puriefoy leaps to keep the ball inbounds on a bad pass during the first half of Stony Brook's playoff game against UMBC at Stony Brook University's Island Federal Credit Union Arena on March 2, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Brooklyn Nets forward Joe Johnson and Nets forward Thomas Robinson celebrate after Johnson sinks a three-point basket in the last second to defeat the Denver Nuggets 105-104 in an NBA game at Barclays Center on Monday, Feb. 8, 2016.

(Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Notre Dame Fighting Irish players, including Irish guard Rex Pflueger, center, celebrate their 76-75 win against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks during a second-round game in the NCAA Tournament at Barclays Center on Sunday, March 20, 2016.

(Credit: Steven Ryan) (Credit: Steven Ryan) St. John's guard Federico Mussini is fouled by DePaul guard Billy Garrett Jr. at Carnesecca Arena on Wednesday, Feb 17, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks fouls Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2016.