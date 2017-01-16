Sea Cliff’s Amanda Sobhy was knocked out of the Tournament of Champions squash event by Sarah-Jane Perry of England, 9-11, 14-12, 12-10, 8-11, 11-5 in the second round on Monday at Grand Central Terminal.
Sobhy, 23, the sixth-ranked player in the world and the highest-ranked USA born player ever had reached the final last year and was trying to be the first American to win the title.
“It was just one of those nights when I didn’t feel like anything was in sync,” said Sobhy, a lefthanded power hitter. “I just felt off from the start, didn’t feel like anything was connecting. I just was trying to push through it.”
After Sobhy fought back to send the match into a deciding fifth game, Perry raced out to a 8-1 lead. Sobhy pulled to within 8-5 but the Englishwoman won the final three points, finishing the 67-minute match with a backhand winner.
“I know she is the local favorite but I like to play here, too,” said Perry, No. 11 in the world. “Coming out for the fifth game my coach told me to stick to my game plan and I got enough cushion.”
