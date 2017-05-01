Athletes at the Met Gala
Celebrity meets sports at the 2017 Met Gala on Monday night at the Metropolitan Museum of Art as Serena Williams, Tom Brady and others were among those making the walk down the red carpet.
Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between' in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2017. The exhibit will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute from 04 May to 04 September 2017.
Alex Rodriguez attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Mirka Federer and Roger Federer attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
Alexis Ohanian (R) and Serena Williams arrive on the red carpet for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's benefit celebrating the opening of the exhibit 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des GarÃ§ons: Art of the In-Between' in New York, New York, USA, 01 May 2017. The exhibit will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art-€"s Costume Institute from 04 May to 04 September 2017.
Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez attend the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.
