    Boston Red Sox outfielder Manny Ramirez stretches before (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Boston Red Sox outfielder Manny Ramirez stretches before Game 4 of the World Series against the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2004, in St. Louis.

    Anthony Rieber's 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

    Updated
    anthony.rieber@newsday.com

    Newsday's Anthony Rieber cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017. While writers can vote for up to 10 players, Rieber voted for nine. Here are the names he submitted.

    BARRY BONDS

    Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king, played
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king, played 22 years for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. He has 762 career home runs but has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

    ROGER CLEMENS

    Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull)

    Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion, racked up 4,672 strikeouts -- third-most in MLB history -- and won 354 games. However, he has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

    VLADIMIR GUERRERO

    Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos,
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. The nine-time All-Star outfielder and 2004 AL MVP had a career .318 average, .379 on-base percentage, 449 home runs and 1,496 RBIs.

    TREVOR HOFFMAN

    Trevor Hoffman ranks second all-time behind only Mariano
    (Credit: AP / Lenny Ignelzi)

    Trevor Hoffman ranks second all-time behind only Mariano Rivera with 601 saves. He had a 2.87 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 18 seasons with the Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

    JEFF KENT

    Jeff Kent played 17 years for the Giants,
    (Credit: AP / Pat Sullivan)

    Jeff Kent played 17 years for the Giants, Mets, Dodgers, Astros, Indians and Blue Jays. He had a .290 average, .356 on-base percentage, 377 home runs and 1,518 RBIs.

    MIKE MUSSINA

    Mike Mussina, a seven-time Gold Glove winner, is
    (Credit: AP / Ed Betz)

    Mike Mussina, a seven-time Gold Glove winner, is as well-known for his slick fielding ability as his durability. Splitting time between the Baltimore Orioles and Yankees, Mussina racked up at least 200 innings in 11 of his 18 seasons. "Moose" finished his career with a 3.68 ERA, 270 wins and 2,813 strikeouts.

    MANNY RAMIREZ

    Manny Ramirez played 19 seasons with the Indians,
    (Credit: AP / Elise Amendola)

    Manny Ramirez played 19 seasons with the Indians, Red Sox, Dodgers, White Sox and Rays. The 12-time All-Star hit .312 with a .411 OBP, 555 home runs, 1,831 RBIs and 1,544 runs but was twice suspended for PEDs.

    IVAN RODRIGUEZ

    Ivan Rodriguez was a 13-time Gold Glove winner
    (Credit: AP / ERIC GAY)

    Ivan Rodriguez was a 13-time Gold Glove winner at catcher in 21 MLB seasons with the Rangers, Marlins, Tigers, Yankees, Astros and Nationals. He won the AL MVP in 1999 with a . 332 batting average, 35 home runs and 113 RBIs. He was a career .296 hitter with 311 home runs.

    CURT SCHILLING

    Curt Schilling was a three-time World Series champion,
    (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)

    Curt Schilling was a three-time World Series champion, pitching 20 seasons with the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Orioles and Astros. He had a career postseason record of 11-2, and his .846 postseason winning percentage is a major-league record for pitchers with at least 10 decisions.

