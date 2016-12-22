Subscribe
    New York Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens delivers against (Credit: AP / Julie Jacobson)

    New York Yankees pitcher Roger Clemens delivers against the New York Mets during the first inning of a game on Friday, June, 15, 2007, at Yankee Stadium.

    David Lennon's 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

    Updated
    By   david.lennon@newsday.com

    Newsday's David Lennon cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017. Here are the 10 names he submitted.

    JEFF BAGWELL

    Jeff Bagwell spent his entire 15-year career with
    (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)

    Jeff Bagwell spent his entire 15-year career with the Houston Astros. The first baseman had a .297 average, a .408 on-base percentage, 449 home runs and 1,529 RBIs in 2,150 career games.

    BARRY BONDS

    Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king, played
    (Credit: AP / Chris Carlson)

    Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king, played 22 years for the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants. He has 762 career home runs but has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

    ROGER CLEMENS

    Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner
    (Credit: AP / Gregory Bull)

    Roger Clemens, a seven-time Cy Young Award winner and two-time World Series champion, racked up 4,672 strikeouts -- third-most in MLB history -- and won 354 games. However, he has been linked to performance-enhancing drugs in the past.

    VLADIMIR GUERRERO

    Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos,
    (Credit: Getty Images)

    Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. The nine-time All-Star outfielder and 2004 AL MVP had a career .318 average, .379 on-base percentage, 449 home runs and 1,496 RBIs.

    TREVOR HOFFMAN

    Trevor Hoffman ranks second all-time behind only Mariano
    (Credit: AP / Lenny Ignelzi)

    Trevor Hoffman ranks second all-time behind only Mariano Rivera with 601 saves. He had a 2.87 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 18 seasons with the Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.

    EDGAR MARTINEZ

    Edgar Martinez spent his entire 18-year career with
    (Credit: AP / Ed Zurga)

    Edgar Martinez spent his entire 18-year career with the Seattle Mariners. The seven-time All-Star was a pioneer of the designated hitter position. He hit .312 with 309 home runs, 1,261 RBI and 1,219 runs in 2,055 MLB games.

    MIKE MUSSINA

    Mike Mussina, a seven-time Gold Glove winner, is
    (Credit: AP / Ed Betz)

    Mike Mussina, a seven-time Gold Glove winner, is as well-known for his slick fielding ability as his durability. Splitting time between the Baltimore Orioles and Yankees, Mussina racked up at least 200 innings in 11 of his 18 seasons. "Moose" finished his career with a 3.68 ERA, 270 wins and 2,813 strikeouts.

    TIM RAINES

    Tim Raines played left field for six different
    (Credit: AP)

    Tim Raines played left field for six different teams during his 23-year career, including 13 years for the Montreal Expos. He stole 70 or more bases six straight seasons and won the 1986 NL batting title with a .338 average.

    IVAN RODRIGUEZ

    Ivan Rodriguez was a 13-time Gold Glove winner
    (Credit: AP / ERIC GAY)

    Ivan Rodriguez was a 13-time Gold Glove winner at catcher in 21 MLB seasons with the Rangers, Marlins, Tigers, Yankees, Astros and Nationals. He won the AL MVP in 1999 with a . 332 batting average, 35 home runs and 113 RBIs. He was a career .296 hitter with 311 home runs.

    CURT SCHILLING

    Curt Schilling was a three-time World Series champion,
    (Credit: AP / Kathy Willens)

    Curt Schilling was a three-time World Series champion, pitching 20 seasons with the Phillies, Diamondbacks, Red Sox, Orioles and Astros. He had a career postseason record of 11-2, and his .846 postseason winning percentage is a major-league record for pitchers with at least 10 decisions.

