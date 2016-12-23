Mark Herrmann's 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot
Newsday's Mark Herrmann cast his ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017. While writers can vote for up to 10 players, Herrmann voted for six.
JEFF BAGWELL(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip)
Jeff Bagwell spent his entire 15-year career with the Houston Astros. The first baseman had a .297 average, a .408 on-base percentage, 449 home runs and 1,529 RBIs in 2,150 career games.
VLADIMIR GUERRERO(Credit: Getty Images)
Vladimir Guerrero played 16 seasons for the Expos, Angels, Rangers and Orioles. The nine-time All-Star outfielder and 2004 AL MVP had a career .318 average, .379 on-base percentage, 449 home runs and 1,496 RBIs.
TREVOR HOFFMAN(Credit: AP / Lenny Ignelzi)
Trevor Hoffman ranks second all-time behind only Mariano Rivera with 601 saves. He had a 2.87 ERA and 1.05 WHIP in 18 seasons with the Florida Marlins, San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers.
EDGAR MARTINEZ(Credit: AP)
Year on ballot: 8th
Pros
- .312 career hitter in 18 seasons
- AL batting champ in 1992 (.343) and 1995 (.356)
- Hit 40-plus doubles five times
- Led AL in runs in 1995 (121) and RBIs in 2000 (145)
- 7-time All-Star
Cons
- No full-time DH has ever made it to the Hall of Fame
- Never finished better than third in AL MVP voting
- No defensive history to help boost his resume
Best HOF vote: 2016 (43.4%)
TIM RAINES(Credit: AP)
Tim Raines played left field for six different teams during his 23-year career, including 13 years for the Montreal Expos. He stole 70 or more bases six straight seasons and won the 1986 NL batting title with a .338 average.
IVAN RODRIGUEZ(Credit: AP / ERIC GAY)
Ivan Rodriguez was a 13-time Gold Glove winner at catcher in 21 MLB seasons with the Rangers, Marlins, Tigers, Yankees, Astros and Nationals. He won the AL MVP in 1999 with a . 332 batting average, 35 home runs and 113 RBIs. He was a career .296 hitter with 311 home runs.
