2017 Home Run Derby

    The game's biggest power hitters square off at Marlins Park in a fan favorite: the Home Run Derby. Defending champ Giancarlo Stanton looks to take home the crown again in his home ball park, while newcomer Aaron Judge looks to take his prodigious power to a national stage.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hugs
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hugs Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the National League during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Washing Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper celebrates a Justin
    (Credit: TNS / Bryan Cerijo)

    Washing Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper celebrates a Justin Bour homer at the MLB All Star Game Homerun Derby at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.

    National League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the Miami Marlins,
    (Credit: TNS / Patrick Farrell)

    National League's Giancarlo Stanton, of the Miami Marlins, greets the fans during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    Marlins first baseman Justin Bout hits a home
    (Credit: TNS / Bryan Cerijo)

    Marlins first baseman Justin Bout hits a home run at the MLB All Star Game Homerun Derby at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.

    The National League players react to an Aaron
    (Credit: TNS / Bryan Cerijo)

    The National League players react to an Aaron Judge homer at the MLB All Star Game Homerun Derby at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.

    Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins celebrates with
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins celebrates with Marcell Ozuna of the Miami Marlins and the National League during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees competes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    National League first baseman Justin Bour of the
    (Credit: EPA / RHONA WISE)

    National League first baseman Justin Bour of the Miami Marlins looks up to the score board during the All-Star Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. July 10, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hugs
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hugs Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and the National League in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Miami Marlins' Justin Bour competes during the MLB
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Miami Marlins' Justin Bour competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    National League outfielder Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami
    (Credit: EPA / ERIK S. LESSER)

    National League outfielder Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins wipes his face during the All-Star Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. July 10, 2017.

    Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers competes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers competes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees competes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees competes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    American League practice pitcher Danilo Valiente of the
    (Credit: EPA / ERIK S. LESSER)

    American League practice pitcher Danilo Valiente of the New York Yankees, congratulates American League catcher Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees (L) during the All-Star Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. July 10, 2017.

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger competes during the
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins competes in
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon competes during the MLB
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    From left, American League players Starlin Castro of
    (Credit: TNS / Patrick Farrell)

    From left, American League players Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees, Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros, Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros, and Francisco Lindor of te Cleveland Indians talk before the start of the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins competes in
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park. July 10, 2017.

    Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins competes in
    (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann)

    Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park. July 10, 2017.

    New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez competes during the
    (Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky)

    New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals competes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park. July 10, 2017.

    Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins competes in
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park. July 10, 2017.

    Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins competes in
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Miguel Sano of the Minnesota Twins competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park. July 10, 2017.

    Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals competes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Mike Moustakas of the Kansas City Royals competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park. July 10, 2017.

    Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas, left, and Minnesota
    (Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky)

    Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas, left, and Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano, right, exchange greetings during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby opening ceremony, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    Pitbull performs prior to the T-Mobile Home Run
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Pitbull performs prior to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Pitbull performs prior to the T-Mobile Home Run
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Pitbull performs prior to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Pitbull performs prior to the T-Mobile Home Run
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr)

    Pitbull performs prior to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.

    Los Angeles Dodgers ' Justin Turner heads for
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Los Angeles Dodgers ' Justin Turner heads for batting practice before the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    Los Angeles Dodgers ' Cody Bellinger waits for
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Los Angeles Dodgers ' Cody Bellinger waits for batting practice before the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton waits for batting practice
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton waits for batting practice before the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas talks to reporters
    (Credit: AP / Alan Diaz)

    Kansas City Royals' Mike Moustakas talks to reporters during a news conference before the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge talks to reporters
    (Credit: AP / Alan Diaz)

    New York Yankees' Aaron Judge talks to reporters during a news conference before the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    New York Yankees' Starlin Castro, behind, jokes with
    (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee)

    New York Yankees' Starlin Castro, behind, jokes with Chicago Cubs coach Franklin Font, foreground, before the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

    New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez talks to reporters
    (Credit: AP / Alan Diaz)

    New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez talks to reporters during a news conference before the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.

