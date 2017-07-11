2017 MLB All-Star Game

The top players from the National and American Leagues square off in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami. This year's game features a battle between generations, as newcomers such as the Yankees' Aaron Judge will look to unseat veterans such as Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) A shoe detail of Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and the National League during the 88th MLB All-Star Game against the American League at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) (Credit: AP / Wilfredo Lee) National League's Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper catches a hit by American League's Kansas City Royals Salvador Perez, during the second inning at the MLB baseball All-Star Game, Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Manager Joe Maddon of the Chicago Cubs and the National League and Coach Don Mattingly of the Miami Marlins and the National League look on in the first inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game against the American League All-Stars at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals and the National League throws a pitch in the first inning during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and the American League bats in the first inning against the National League All-Stars during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and the National League greets teammates prior to the 88th MLB All-Star Game between the National League All-Stars and the American League All-Stars at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and the American League stretches prior to the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Max Scherzer of the Washington Nationals and the National League walks on the field at the start of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) George Springer of the Houston Astros and the American League bats in the first inning against the National League All-Stars during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and the American League greets teammates during pre-game ceremonies for the 88th MLB All-Star Game against the National League at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) A general view during the national anthem prior to the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) Dellin Betances of the New York Yankees and the American League warms up during batting practice for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and the American League greets teammates during pre-game ceremonies for the 88th MLB All-Star Game against the National League at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Latin-born members of the Baseball Hall of Fame throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the start of the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds and the National League and Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and the National League stand in the outfield during batting practice for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and the American League hugs former MLB player Alex Rodriguez during batting practice for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers and the American League looks on during pre-game ceremonis for the 88th MLB All-Star Game against the National League at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) (Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr) Yu Darvish of the Texas Rangers and the American League stands in the outfield with Jose Altuve of the Houston Astros and the American League during batting practice for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians and the American League warms up during batting practice for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) Andrew Miller of the Cleveland Indians and the American League looks on during batting practice for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and the American League looks on during the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) (Credit: Getty Images / Mark Brown) Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers and the National League talks with Manager Joe Maddon of the Chicago Cubs and the National League during batting practice for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) (Credit: Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann) Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees and the American League and Starlin Castro of the New York Yankees and the American League look on during pre-game ceremonies for the 88th MLB All-Star Game at Marlins Park on July 11, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) (Credit: EPA / JOHN G. MABANGLO) Members of the American League team have fun during batting practice before the Major League Baseball All-Star game at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. July 11, 2017.

(Credit: EPA / RHONA WISE) (Credit: EPA / RHONA WISE) American League players Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians during batting practice before the Major League Baseball All-Star game at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. July 11, 2017.