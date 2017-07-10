Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez in the Home Run Derby
The Yankees send a pair of hopeful young sluggers to the MLB Home Run Derby in Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. Here are their highlights from the contest so far.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with Danilo Valiente after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with the trophy after winning the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates with Danilo Valiente during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees gets doused with Gatorade by his teammates after winning the All-Star Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. July 10, 2017.
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge blasts a homerun at the MLB All Star Game Homerun Derby at Marlins Park on Mon., July 10, 2017.
National League's Justin Bour, of the Miami Marlins, reacts as American League Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees walks during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees celebrates during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge is hugged by Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees hugs Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals and the National League in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees reacts during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
American League practice pitcher Danilo Valiente of the New York Yankees, congratulates American League catcher Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees (L) during the All-Star Home Run Derby at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. July 10, 2017.
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
New York Yankees fans cheer on their All-Star player during the All-Star Home Run Derby at Marlins Park. July 10, 2017.
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees competes in the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Marlins Park on July 10, 2017.
Yankees' Gary Sanchez competes during the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Miami.
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge talks with reporters during the All Star Workout Day before the Home Run Derby at Marlins Park Monday, July 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez talks to reporters during a news conference before the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge talks during a media availability before the All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge talks to reporters during a news conference before the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 10, 2017.
