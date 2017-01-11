Barry Bonds is baseball’s all-time home run king with 762. He remains outside of the Baseball Hall of Fame.
The reason involves his connection to performance-enhancing drugs and the BALCO case from the early 2000s.
But, in his fifth year on the ballot, his chances of earning the necessary 75 percent of the vote for enshrinement have never been better.
According to Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame tracker, which aggregates all the ballots made public by the voters, Bonds is on 64.4 percent of the 194 ballots included as of Wednesday evening.
Here is how Bonds has done in his previous four years on the ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame:
2013: 206 votes, 36.2% of ballots
2014: 198 votes, 34.7% of ballots
2015: 202 votes, 36.8% of ballots
2016: 195 votes, 44.3% of ballots
