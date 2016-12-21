Notable 2018 Baseball Hall of Fame first-year eligibles

Chris Carpenter (Credit: AP / Ben Margot) (Credit: AP / Ben Margot) Carpenter made his debut for the Blue Jays in 1997 and was a starter for Toronto until 2002. He spent the rest of his career with the Cardinals, where he was a three-time All-Star, the 2005 NL Cy Young winner and a two-time World Series champion (2006, 2011). Carpenter battled through elbow and shoulder injurious throughout his career and finished 144-94 with a 3.76 ERA in 2,219 1/3 innings.

Johnny Damon (Credit: John Dunn) (Credit: John Dunn) The left-handed speedster made his debut in 1995 with the Kansas City Royals. In 18 seasons, Damon also played for the Athletics, Red Sox, Yankees, Rays and Indians. The two-time All-Star was a part of two World Series winning teams - the 2004 Red Sox and 2009 Yankees. He finished his career with 408 steals while hitting .284 with 235 home runs, 2,769 hits and 1,668 runs scored.

Jason Isringhausen (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Kathy Willens) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Kathy Willens) Isringhausen, who was drafted by the Mets in 1995, had two separate stints with New York. He also pitched for the Athletics, Cardinals and Rays before returning to the Mets in 2011 and eventually retiring after the 2012 season with the Angels. Originally a starting pitcher, he converted to the bullpen where he found great success. He finished his career with a 51-55 record, 300 saves and a 3.64 ERA. He is tied for 26th on the MLB all-time saves list.

Andruw Jones (Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) The outfielder played the majority of his 17-year MLB career with the Atlanta Braves before joining the Dodgers, Rangers, White Sox and Yankees. Andruw Jones made his debut with Atlanta in 1996 at the age of 19 and that postseason became the youngest player to hit a home run in World Series history. A flashy defender and dangerous hitter, Jones was a 10-time Gold Glover and five-time All-Star. He led the NL in home runs (51) and RBI (128) in 2005. He finished his career with 434 home runs, 1,933 hits and 1,289 RBI.

Chipper Jones (Credit: AP ) (Credit: AP ) Chipper Jones made his debut in 1993, playing all 19 seasons with the Atlanta Braves. Jones was voted to the All-Star game eight times, helped the Braves win the World Series in 1995 and was the NL MVP in 1999. Jones totaled a .303 average, 2,726 hits, 468 home runs and 1,623 RBI. The Braves retired his No. 10 in 2013.

Brad Lidge (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / DAVID J. PHILLIP) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / DAVID J. PHILLIP) Lidge was a first-round pick for the Astros in 1998 and made his debut in 2002. The hard-throwing reliever pitched 11 seasons for the Astros, Phillies and Nationals. Lidge was voted to the All-Star Game twice, and helped the Phillies win the 2008 World Series. He finished his career with 225 saves, a 3.54 ERA and 799 strikeouts in 603 1/3 innings.

Hideki Matsui (Credit: Newsday/Photo by Ed Betz) (Credit: Newsday/Photo by Ed Betz) Matsui came to the United States in 2003 from Japan to sign with the Yankees. Matsui was voted to the All-Star Game in 2003 and 2004, and didn't miss one game in his first three MLB seasons. The outfielder helped the Yankees win the 2009 World Series and was named the World Series MVP after hitting .615 with three home runs and eight RBI. Following his tenure with New York, Matsui played for the Angels, Athletics and Rays. He finished his 10-year MLB career batting. 282 with 175 home runs, 1,253 hits and 760 RBI.

Jamie Moyer (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Jamie Moyer made his debut in 1986 with the Chicago Cubs, and retired at the age of 49 after 25 seasons in the MLB. He also spent time with the Rangers, Cardinals, Orioles, Red Sox, Mariners, Phillies and Rockies. In his final season, he became the oldest pitcher in MLB history to earn a win. He won 105 games after turning 40. Moyer finished his career 269-209 with a 4.25 ERA and 2,441 strikeouts in 4,074 innings.

Johan Santana (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Johan Santana made his debut with the Twins in 2000 and quickly became one of the game's best pitchers. He won the AL Cy Young Award in 2004 and 2006 before being traded to the Mets ahead of the 2008 season. On June 1, 2012 Santana threw the first no-hitter in New York Mets history. Following his historic performance, Santana battled numerous shoulder injuries that ended his career after only 12 seasons in the MLB. He finished with 139 wins, 2,025.2 innings pitched, 1,988 strikeouts and a 3.44 ERA.

Jim Thome (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Mark Duncan) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / Mark Duncan) Jim Thome played the majority of his 22-year career with the Cleveland Indians, but also suited up for the Phillies, White Sox, Dodgers, Twins and Orioles. The five-time All-Star retired in 2012 with 612 home runs, seventh best in MLB history. Primarily a first baseman and DH, Thome finished his career with a .276 average, 2,328 hits and 1,699 RBI.

Omar Vizquel (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / PHIL LONG) (Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS / PHIL LONG) A great defender at shortstop, Omar Vizquel won a Gold Glove Award in 11 of his 24 MLB seasons. He made his debut in 1989 for the Mariners but spent the majority of his career with the Indians. He also played for the Giants, Rangers, White Sox and Blue Jays. The three-time All-Star finished his career batting .272 with 2,877 hits, 1,445 runs scored and 951 RBI.