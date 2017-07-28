JEFF BAGWELL

Born May 27, 1968, in Boston . . . 6-foot, 195-pound 1B, batted right, threw right . . . Played 2,150 games in 15 seasons with Houston Astros . . . 449 homers, 488 doubles, 202 steals, 1,401 walks, 1,517 runs, 1,529 RBIs . . . Career on-base percentage of .408 and a .948 OPS to rank 22nd all-time . . . Ranks 64th all-time with 79.6 wins above replacement . . . 1991 NL Rookie of the Year and 1994 NL MVP, four-time All-Star . . . Won three Silver Slugger Awards and one Gold Glove . . . Retired in 2005.

TIM RAINES

Born Sept. 16, 1959, in Sanford, Florida . . . 5-8, 160-pound OF, switch hitter, threw right . . . Played in 2,502 games in 23 seasons for Montreal Expos, Chicago White Sox, Yankees, Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles and Florida Marlins . . . Batted .294 for his career and had a .385 on-base percentage . . . Finished career with 2,605 hits, 1,571 runs, 1,330 walks, 170 homers, 980 RBIs and 808 stolen bases, the fifth-highest total for stolen bases in major-league history . . . Stole 50 bases in his first 54 games in 1981 and finished that strike-shortened season with 71 steals in 88 games . . . Stole 70 or more bases each season from 1981-86, a major-league record . . . His 84.7-percent success rate tops the list among players with at least 400 steal attempts . . . Won 1986 NL batting title with a .334 average . . . Seven-time All-Star . . . Joins Andre Dawson and Gary Carter as only players in the Hall of Fame representing the Expos . . . Played for Yankees world champions in 1996 and 1998 . . . Retired in 2002.

IVAN RODRIGUEZ

Born Nov. 27, 1971, in Manati, Puerto Rico . . . 5-9, 205-pound catcher, batted right, threw right . . . Played 2,543 games in 21 seasons with the Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Florida Marlins, Yankees, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals . . . Hit .296 with 2,844 hits, 572 doubles, 311 homers and 1,332 RBIs . . . 1999 AL MVP with Texas, hitting .332 with 116 runs scored, 35 home runs, 25 stolen bases and 113 RBIs . . . Selected to 14 All-Star Games . . . Won a record 13 Gold Glove Awards, seven-time Silver Slugger Awards . . . Holds major-league record for games caught (2,427) and putouts by a catcher (12,376) . . . Ranked first in the AL in throwing out potential base stealers nine times . . . Received 76 percent of the votes to become just the second catcher, along with Johnny Bench, elected on the first ballot . . . Won a World Series with the Marlins in 2003 . . . One of only six players in MLB history with a minimum .295 average, 2,800 hits, 550 doubles, 300 home runs and 1,300 RBIs, joining Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds, George Brett, Stan Musial, and Albert Pujols . . . Retired in 2011.

BUD SELIG

Born July 30, 1934, in Milwaukee . . . In 1970, led group that purchased the Seattle Pilots out of bankruptcy and moved the team to Milwaukee, changing the nickname to the Brewers . . . Part of the owners’ collusion from 1985-87 that resulted in $280 million in damages given to the players . . . Named interim commissioner after Fay Vincent resigned in September 1992 and was officially named commissioner in July 1998 and served a total of more than 22 years, the second-longest tenure behind Kenesaw Mountain Landis, baseball’s first commissioner, who died in office after serving 25 years . . . A players’ strike in August 1994 led to Selig canceling the World Series, a first, and it lasted into the next season . . . Presided over the Steroids Era . . . Led the game into a long stint of labor peace in which revenues ballooned from $1 billion to $11 billion and 20 new ballparks were constructed . . . Helped formulate a drug program . . . Instrumental in approval of interleague play, expansion of playoffs, dividing each league into three divisions with wild cards, video review and revenue-sharing . . . Retired in January 2015.

JOHN SCHUERHOLZ

Born Oct. 1, 1940, in Baltimore . . . Got start in baseball as an administrative assistant for the Baltimore Orioles from 1967-68 . . . Joined expansion Kansas City Royals in 1969, spent 22 years there, rising to general manager, serving in that role from 1981-90 . . . Became GM of the Atlanta Braves from 1990-2007 before resigning. Named team president in 2007 and served in that capacity until 2016. Named vice chairman of the team in 2016 . . . Built two World Series champions, the 1985 Royals and 1995 Braves, and his teams also captured 15 division titles.