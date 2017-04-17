Celebrity first pitches in 2017
See who's been on the mound, or at least near it, to throw out the ceremonial first pitch at Major League Baseball games in 2017.
American country music artist Joe Nichols throws out the ceremonial first pitch for the MLB game between the Cleveland Indians and Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 7, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Former Oakland Athletic Rickey Henderson throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to the start of the opening night game between the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and Oakland Athletics at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on April 3, 2017 in Oakland, California.
Hank Aaron throws out the ceremonial first pitch to Bobby Cox (6) at the team's home opener against the San Diego Padres at SunTrust Park in Atlanta on Friday, April 14, 2017.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Pirates on opening day at Fenway Park, Monday, April 3, 2017, in Boston.
Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon throws a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates in Chicago, on Friday, April 14, 2017.
Actor and comedian Brad Morris throws a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field on April 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
Actress Mila Kunis throws out a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field on April 15, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day.
