MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that umpires will be calling balls and strikes for the foreseeable future.
“Sooner or later we’re going to have technology that’s accurate and fast enough to call a computerized strike zone,” Manfred said in a meeting with The Associated Press Sports Editors.
“At that point in time, we’re going to have to answer a really fundamental question as to whether we want to change the game by removing the human element associated with a home plate umpire calling balls and strikes. I don’t take that as a frivolous decision. We really have to think hard about that.”
Although fans have become familiar with websites and TV broadcast technology that shows pitch location, MLB is ready to make the switch, he said.
For now, Manfred said, “The assertion that we are there from a technology perspective is incorrect.”
