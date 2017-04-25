A group led by former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush have won an auction to purchase the Miami Marlins, according to reports by the Miami Herald Bloomberg.
The reports cited persons with knowledge of the deal.
The Miami Herald quoted a source saying the agreement in principle has a price tag of $1.3 billion
The Marlins currently are owned by Jeffrey Loria.
Jeter has said several times over the years, both while a player and in retirement, that he wanted to own an MLB franchise.
Other bidders reportedly included Quogue Capital LLC founder Wayne Rothbaum, and Solamere Capital co-founder Tagg Romney, whose group included former All-Star pitcher Tom Glavine, Bloomberg reported.
During spring training, Joe Girardi told reporters that Jeter would “be a great owner.”
“Derek Jeter’s name probably comes up a lot, and you don’t always know the validity of it, but I know he loves the game,” Girardi said. “If it is the case, I wish him the best of luck. He’ll always be a Yankee to me, no matter what he does.”
