MIAMI — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says three groups are prepared to meet Jeffrey Loria’s price for buying the Miami Marlins.
All three groups are doing the financing and legal work needed before reaching an agreement to buy the team, and Loria will then choose a winner in the competition, Manfred said Monday.
Manfred made his comments as the Marlins prepared to host the first All-Star Game in Florida on Tuesday.
One investment group includes Jeb Bush and Tagg Romney; a second group is led by Derek Jeter, the 14-time New York Yankees All-Star shortstop; and the third group is led by South Florida businessman Jorge Mas.
