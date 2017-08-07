Don Baylor, the former Yankees designated hitter who won the AL MVP award with the California Angels in 1979, died Monday at 68 after a battle with cancer.
“Don passed from this earth with the same fierce dignity with which he played the game and lived his life,” his wife, Rebecca, said in a statement.
Baylor also played for the Baltimore Orioles, Oakland Athletics, Boston Red Sox and Minnesota Twins in his 19-year MLB career.
The career .260 hitter made his lone All-Star appearance in his 1979 MVP season. He hit .296 with 36 home runs and led the majors in runs (120) and RBIs (139) that season.
Baylor ranks No. 4 all time in the hit-by-pitch ranks — the slugger was hit 267 times in his career and led MLB in the category seven times.
Baylor later went on to manage the Colorado Rockies from 1993-1998 and Chicago Cubs from 2000-02 and served as the Mets bench coach from 2003-04.
