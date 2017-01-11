Chris Sale (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast) (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast) Move: Traded from White Sox to Red Sox

The one thing Sale lacked throughout most of his career with the White Sox was wins. That wasn't a problem last year, though, as he matched a career-best 17 wins on a sub-.500 team. Sale's run support per start was 4.7 last season from a White Sox team that averaged 4.2 runs per game. In his previous four seasons, his RS/GS was 3.95. The MLB average is 4.3. The Red Sox, who won 93 games last season, led MLB with 5.4 runs per game, so it stands to reason wins won't be hard to come by for Sale. Yes, they've lost David Ortiz, but it's still a loaded young lineup with Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts. Plus, the Red Sox signed Mitch Moreland, who hit 22 home runs last season, to play first base, so Hanley Ramirez will become the primary DH, according to manager John Farrell. Sale threw a career-high 226 2/3 innings and six complete games last season, further proving the lefthander as a workhorse. Entering last season, Sale was a top-five fantasy starting pitcher. The move to a World Series contender now puts him behind only Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer.

Adam Eaton (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) Move: Traded from White Sox to Nationals

Eaton is another beneficiary of moving from a bad team to a playoff contender. The speedster hit .284 with 14 home runs, a career-high 59 RBIs and 91 runs. He also led the AL with nine triples and stole 14 bases. Eaton figures to hit leadoff for the Nats, ahead of Trea Turner, who finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting, Daniel Murphy, who finished second in NL MVP voting, and some guy named Bryce Harper. Eaton, 28, had more than 600 at-bats each of the past two seasons, and he's well-positioned to score 100 runs for the first time, making him a top-30 outfielder. Eaton primarily played rightfield last season (121 games), plus 48 in center. With Harper in right, Eaton will move back to center, where he's logged 365 games in five big-league seasons. This lets the Nationals move Turner from centerfield back to his natural shortstop, where he'll become eligible in most formats after his 10th game there this season, adding to his OF and 2B eligibility.

Matt Holliday (Credit: AP / Billy Hurst) (Credit: AP / Billy Hurst) Move: Signed as free agent with Yankees

Holliday is back in the American League for the first time since 2009 when he had a short stint with the Athletics. The veteran outfielder spent the past eight seasons with the Cardinals, but the move to the AL will allow the aging Holliday to DH. Holliday hasn't played in more than 110 games since 2014 and missed significant time last season with a thumb injury, but with the ability to DH, he should be able to get that number back up to his average of 136 games per season. Holliday, who will turn 37 before the season, has hit at least 20 home runs in six of his last seven seasons, and he's moving to last year's most home run friendly park. Yankee Stadium had a 1.377 home run rate compared to Busch Stadium's 0.901 home run rate, according to ESPN's Park Factors. (A rate higher than 1.000 favors hitters, while a rate below 1.000 favors pitchers.) The righthanded hitter won't benefit from the short porch in right field the way lefties do, but Yankee Stadium is kind to power-hitters of all kinds. While Holliday maintained his power last season, he regressed in other areas with career lows in batting average (.246) and on-base percentage (.322). But with another 20-plus home run season, he'll have AL-only value to start with a chance to break into mixed leagues.

Ian Desmond (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) (Credit: AP / Jim Mone) Move: Signed as free agent with Rockies

Desmond had a big resurgence with the Rangers last season after moving from shortstop to the outfield, but the Rockies, who are overflowing with talented outfielders, intend to use Desmond as their everyday first baseman. Desmond, who's never played first, earned a five-year, $70-million deal by hitting .285 with 22 home runs, 86 RBIs, 107 runs and 21 stolen bases last year with Texas. It was his fourth 20-20 season in the last five years. Because Desmond only played the outfield last season, he'll start with just OF eligibility, but if the Rockies stick to their word and play him at first, he'll add 1B eligibility after his 10th game there this season in most formats. Coors Field has been notoriously kind to hitters, which boosts Desmond's value to top-20 outfielder potential. As a first baseman, though, Desmond doesn't quite have the power numbers typically associated with the offensive-minded position, even at Coors Field.

Wade Davis (Credit: AP / Orlin Wagner) (Credit: AP / Orlin Wagner) Move: Traded from Royals to Cubs

In anticipation of Aroldis Chapman leaving in free agency, the Cubs got Davis for Jorge Soler to lock down a top-tier closer. But there is some concern with Davis after he twice landed on the DL last July with a right forearm strain. From April to June, Davis had a 1.23 ERA, 1.023 WHIP, 19 saves and 28 strikeouts in 29.1 innings pitched. Upon his second return from the DL in September, he had a 2.79 ERA, 1.241 WHIP, six saves and 15 strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched. The move to the NL benefits Davis, but the injury concern knocks him out of the top five fantasy relief pitchers, but he's still a top-10 option.

Jorge Soler (Credit: AP / John Sleezer) (Credit: AP / John Sleezer) Move: Traded from Cubs to Royals

Soler had to fight for playing time in a crowded Cubs outfield the past two seasons with the likes of Jason Heyward, Dexter Fowler, Ben Zobrist and Kyle Schwarber in Chicago. Kansas City platooned Paulo Orlando and Jarrod Dyson in rightfield last season, but traded Dyson to the Mariners on Jan. 6, giving Soler a better chance to play every day. Soler, who will turn 25 before the season begins, hit .238 with 12 home runs, 31 RBIs and 37 runs in 86 games last year. Soler has come along slower than originally anticipated, but one encouraging sign from 2015 to 2016 was his decreased strikeout rate -- down from 30 percent to 25 percent of plate appearances. It'll likely take Soler some time to adjust to the AL, but he has 25-homer potential as an everyday player. For now, he's of value in deeper mixed format leagues and AL-only leagues.

Dexter Fowler (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) (Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson) Move: Signed as free agent with Cardinals

Fowler spent two straight seasons as a commodity on the free-agent market. After hitting .276 with 13 home runs, 48 RBIs, 84 runs, 13 stolen bases and a career-best .393 OBP with the Cubs last season, he landed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the division-rival Cardinals. Fowler has been a model of consistency in his nine seasons, rarely straying from his .268/.366/.422 slash line. Fowler's has hit at least 12 home runs in four of the past five seasons (career-best 17 in 2015). It's his ability to get on base and what he does from there that helped him land a big-money deal. Fowler played in 125 games or fewer in three of the past four seasons, but in 2015 he managed to play 156 games and scored 100 runs and stole 20 bases for the first time. If the leadoff man can stay healthy, he has the potential to repeat that, making him a top-50 fantasy outfielder.

Aroldis Chapman (Credit: Jim McIsaac) (Credit: Jim McIsaac) Move: Signed as free agent with Yankees

The Yankees know Chapman can succeed in New York. Chapman spent the first half of 2016 with the Yankees and had a 2.01 ERA, 0.894 WHIP, 20 saves and 44 strikeouts in 31.1 innings. He was even more dominant after getting traded to the Cubs at the deadline -- 1.01 ERA, 0.825 WHIP, 16 saves and 46 strikeouts in 26.2 innings. The lefthanded flamethrower is moving from the World Series champions to a rebuild in the Bronx, but either way, he's a top-two fantasy reliever.

Mark Melancon (Credit: AP / Eric Risberg) (Credit: AP / Eric Risberg) Move: Signed as free agent with Giants

The Giants struggled to shut the door in the ninth inning last season with a combined total of 32 blown saves. They found their answer to that problem in Melancon, who's been one of the best, albeit underrated, closers in the game the past several seasons. Melancon's coming off arguably his best season with a 1.64 ERA, 0.897 WHIP, 47 saves and 65 strikeouts in 71.1 innings split between the Pirates and Nationals. Melancon doesn't have the strikeout numbers of some of the game's other dominant closers -- his season-best is 71 -- but he keeps the ball in the ballpark. The righthander has only allowed 10 home runs in the past four seasons, and he's moving to the most pitcher-friendly stadium around, making him a top-five fantasy reliever.

Edwin Encarnacion (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) (Credit: AP / Tony Dejak) Move: Signed as free agent with Indians

Encarnacion was one of the most sought-after hitters on the free-agent market. The 34-year-old hasn't shown signs of slowing down. Encarnacion led the American League with 127 RBIs, matched a career-best 42 home runs and scored a career-high 99 runs while playing in a career-high 160 games last season. His split in time between first base and DH has helped keep him on the field, which he'll still be able to do in Cleveland with Carlos Santana sharing those roles. Encarnacion moves from one top-tier offense to another. He'll hit third or fourth in a lineup with Santana, Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor instead of Devon Travis, Troy Tulowitzki and Josh Donaldson. As he moves into his mid-30s in a less hitter-friendly ballpark, it's hard to expect Encarnacion to repeat the year he had in 2016, but with the reigning AL champs, he's a top-10 fantasy first baseman.

Brian McCann (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) (Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke) Move: Traded from Yankees to Astros

The Astros made several moves to improve their offense, starting with trading a pair of minor leaguers for McCann. The move benefits McCann, who took a backseat to standout rookie Gary Sanchez last season, as he'll see more time behind the plate, even if he shares time with Evan Gattis. McCann has hit at least 20 home runs in each of the past nine seasons, and though the lefthanded hitter is moving away from Yankee Stadium's short porch in rightfield, he's going to a fairly neutral park in Minute Maid, so 20 HRs is attainable. McCann will turn 33 before the start of the season. He's not the top-five fantasy catcher he once was, but in a lineup mixed with star youngsters (George Springer, Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa) and dependable veterans (Carlos Beltran and Josh Reddick), he should be able to boost his RBI numbers from his 58 last season.

Josh Reddick (Credit: AP / Michael Ciaglo) (Credit: AP / Michael Ciaglo) Move: Signed as free agent with Astros

Reddick had a bit of a down year in 2016 after missing a chunk of time with a fractured left thumb. He got off to a solid start with the Athletics, hitting .296 with eight home runs, 28 RBIs and 33 runs in 68 games before being traded to the Dodgers. With Los Angeles, he hit .258 with two home runs, nine RBIs and 20 runs. Reddick will be 30 at the start of the season, and he's struggled to stay on the field throughout his career, but the move to a more hitter-friendly park than either the Oakland Coliseum or Dodger Stadium helps his value a little bit. The Astros are loaded with outfielders with George Springer, Carlos Beltran, Nori Aoki, Jake Marisnick and Reddick all figuring to play. The bright side for Reddick, primarily a rightfielder, is he's able to play all three outfield positions. He figures to be a top-60 outfielder.

Cameron Maybin (Credit: AP / Duane Burleson) (Credit: AP / Duane Burleson) Move: Traded from Tigers to Angels

Maybin's biggest problem throughout his career has been staying healthy. He's played in more than 100 games in a season just once in the past four seasons. In 94 games last season, he produced the best slash line of his career: .315/.383/.418, mostly hitting out of the No. 2 spot. The Orange County Register reported he could bat leadoff for the Angels, which would be an improvement from their leadoff hitters last season who combined for a .293/.345/.391 slash line with 91 runs scored. Maybin's never been a power hitter, and the move to Angel Stadium doesn't help, but if he can stay on the field he should be able to boost his run total hitting ahead of Mike Trout and Albert Pujols. He should have some value in deeper mixed leagues and AL-only leagues.

