Tyler Flowers had a tiebreaking pinch-hit, two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 win over Los Angeles on Wednesday night, ending the Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak.

Flowers’ first career pinch-hit homer off Pedro Baez (3-2) drove in Johan Camargo, who walked with two outs.

The Braves ended the Dodgers’ major league-record streak of 53 consecutive wins when leading at any point of a game. The Dodgers led 1-0 and 3-2.

Marlins 7, Nationals 0: Vance Worley pitched seven innings and faced the minimum number of batters to earn his first victory since May 2016 for host Miami.

Orioles 6, Royals 0: Jeremy Hellickson threw seven outstanding innings in his Orioles debut, Caleb Joseph homered and host Baltimore completed a three-game sweep.

Blue Jays 5, White Sox 1: J.A. Happ (4-8) had a season-high 10 strikeouts in seven innings, matching his longest start of the season, for visiting Toronto.

Miller, Tomlin go down

The Cleveland Indians’ pitching staff has taken two big hits: All-Star Andrew Miller is on the disabled list, and starter Josh Tomlin is out six weeks.

Miller was placed on the DL with right knee tendinitis, an injury that could explain his recent wildness. One of baseball’s best relievers, Miller pitched in Tuesday night’s 12-10 loss at Boston, giving up Eduardo Nunez’s three-run double.

Miller is 4-3 with two saves and a 1.67 ERA in 46 appearances this season. But he has not been himself lately, walking 10 batters in the past 21 innings. Miller only walked nine batters in 74 1⁄3 innings last season.

As for Tomlin, his season could be in jeopardy after an MRI confirmed a “mild-to-moderate” left hamstring tendon strain. The Indians said Tomlin is expected to miss at least six weeks before he can return to major league games.

Tomlin was pulled before the fifth inning of Sunday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. He is 7-9 with a 5.38 ERA in 20 starts.