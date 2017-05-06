HIGHLIGHTS Strikes out Tebow twice in his 8 2⁄3 innings

Getting a chance to face Tim Tebow on Saturday night had to be a highlight for former Hauppauge star lefthander Nick Fanti. But that wound up being a mere sidebar to the main story.

Fanti, 20, who won the Yastrzemski Award in 2015 as the top player in Suffolk County, pitched 8 2⁄3 innings in a combined no-hitter as Lakewood (New Jersey) defeated the Columbia Fireflies, 1-0, in a South Atlantic League game in South Carolina. Lakewood is a Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, who drafted Fanti on the same day that he won the Yastrzemski Award. Columbia is affiliated with the Mets.

Fanti struck out the side in the eighth, getting Tebow swinging to end the inning. A throwing error in the ninth put a runner on second with none out, but a fielder’s choice and Fanti’s ninth strikeout left him an out away. He then issued his third walk and was removed after 113 pitches, and Trevor Bettencourt completed the combined no-hitter by striking out Michael Paez.

Fanti (2-0) lowered his ERA from 2.08 to 1.48. He struck out Tebow twice and also got him to ground into a forceout, dropping the lefthanded-hitting outfielder/DH’s average to .236.

Jose Antequera’s sacrifice fly in the eighth produced the only run of the game.

Fanti, who threw consecutive no-hitters for Hauppauge as a senior, pitched for Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic this spring, retiring former Met Angel Pagan on a flyout and striking out the Mets’ T.J. Rivera in a scoreless inning against Puerto Rico.

Fanti entered Saturday night’s game with a 0.97 WHIP in four 2017 starts. The 6-2 lefthander had struck out 22 in 21 2⁄3 innings and held opponents to a .177 average.

In his three-year minor-league career, entering Saturday night, he had gone 9-1 with a 1.88 ERA and 0.95 WHIP. He had struck out 107 in 91 innings and held opponents to a .194 average.