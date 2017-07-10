The 2017 Home Run Derby lived up to the hype.

Yankees youngsters Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez joined Marlins superstar and defending champion Giancarlo Stanton and some of baseball’s top sluggers for this year’s derby, but it was Judge stealing the show to win the bracket-style competition.

Quarterfinals

8. Gary Sanchez (Yankees) defeated 1. Giancarlo Stanton (Marlins), 17-16

5. Miguel Sano (Twins) defeated 4. Mike Moustakas (Royals), 11-10 

3. Cody Bellinger (Dodgers) defeated 6. Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), 15-14

2. Aaron Judge (Yankees) defeated 7. Justin Bour (Marlins), 23-22

Semifinals

5. Miguel Sano defeated 8. Gary Sanchez, 11-10

2. Aaron Judge defeated 3. Cody Bellinger, 13-12

Final

2. Aaron Judge defeated 5. Miguel Sano, 11-10

All Star Game2017 Home Run Derby