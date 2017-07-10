MIAMI — When the Yankees signed 6-7 pitching prospect Domingo Acevedo, he was a skinny 180 pounds. By his estimation, his fastball peaked at 88 mph.

Fast-forward two years and about 70 additional pounds. During a start for Class A Charleston, he was surprised to see teammates going crazy in the dugout. He didn’t know the reason until they told him he had reached 103 mph on the scoreboard’s radar gun.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said through an interpreter before Sunday’s Futures Game at Marlins Park. “Then I went to the video room and I was like, wow.”

Acevedo said he’s hit that number three times. When told that Aroldis Chapman has 105 tattooed on his left wrist, he laughed, suggesting that he has no plans to do that. “I prefer to keep it in my heart,” he said.

While his velocity still can hit triple-digits, his fastball regularly hits 95 to 99 mph as he works to refine his changeup and a relatively new slider. On Sunday, he struggled with that arsenal as Team USA battered him for four straight hits — including two doubles — and three runs in his one-inning appearance. Acevedo maxed at 98 and got one swinging strikeout with an 86-mph slider.

He said he wasn’t disappointed because “you can learn from this experience.”

That repertoire has been working for the prospect whom Brian Cashman has called “Little Pineda,” a moniker the general manager meant only in the most flattering sense.

Acevedo, 23, has gone from Class A to Triple-A just this season. The highlight has been his work at Double-A Trenton, where he was 3-0 with a 1.39 ERA and 0.93 WHIP in seven starts.

As for making that last leap to the Yankees and joining Chapman, Acevedo isn’t making any bold predictions. “Of course I would like to,” he said. “But that’s not my decision.”

Extra bases

Tomas Nido, the Mets’ catching prospect at Double-A Binghamton, went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs in the World team’s 7-6 loss to the United States . . . The Yankees’ Estevan Florial, who is hitting .300 with 11 home runs for Charleston, went 0-for-1 with a walk.