Ivan Rodriguez Topps baseball cards

Ivan Rodriguez 1991 Topps rookie card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) At age 19, Ivan Rodriguez made his MLB debut for Texas in 1991. The Rangers' catcher played in 88 games and finished fourth in the AL Rookie of the Year voting after batting .264 and collecting 74 hits. He also showed glimpses of the great defender he would become behind the plate by throwing out 49 percent of base stealers.

Ivan Rodriguez 1992 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) In 1992, Rodriguez batted .260 with a .300 OBP and 109 hits. He led all AL catchers with a career-high 57 runners caught stealing, helping him earn his first Gold Glove. Rodriguez also made it to the first All-Star Game of his young career.

Ivan Rodriguez 1993 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) Rodriguez batted .273 with a .315 OBP while hitting 10 home runs and driving in 66 runs. He also threw out 51 base stealers en route to a second-consecutive Gold Glove Award and All-Star Game appearance in 1993.

Ivan Rodriguez 1994 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) At age 22, Rodriguez won his first Silver Slugger award after hitting .298 with a .360 OBP, 16 home runs and 57 RBIs in only 99 games. The Rangers' catcher claimed another Gold Glove and All-Star Game appearance.

Ivan Rodriguez 1995 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) In 1995, Rodriguez batted .303 with a .327 OBP, 12 home runs, 32 doubles and 67 RBIs to help win a Silver Slugger Award. He also won his fourth Gold Glove after throwing out 48 percent of base stealers during his All-Star season.

Ivan Rodriguez 1996 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) Rodriguez played a career-high 153 games in 1996 and batted .300 with a .342 OBP, 19 home runs, 192 hits and 86 RBIs. He caught 51 percent of opposing base stealers. Once again, Rodriguez won a Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and made the AL All-Star team. He also placed 10th in the AL MVP race.

Ivan Rodriguez 1997 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) Rodriguez finished 16th in the AL MVP race during an All-Star season in 1997 where he batted .360 with 20 home runs and 77 RBIs. The Silver Slugger winner also added another Gold Glove Award while throwing out 57 percent of base stealers.

Ivan Rodriguez 1998 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) In 145 games, the Rangers' catcher batted .321 with 21 home runs and 91 RBIs en route to a fifth-consecutive Silver Slugger Award. He also won his seventh Gold Glove while catching 56 percent of base stealers. Rodriguez made his seventh-consecutive AL All-Star team in 1998 before finishing 10th in the AL MVP race.

Ivan Rodriguez 1999 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) Rodriguez won the AL MVP award in 1999 behind the best offensive season of his career. He batted .332 with a .356 OBP and career-highs in home runs (35), RBIs (113) and hits (199). His defense didn't skip a beat as Rodriguez caught 41 base runners stealing (55 percent).

Ivan Rodriguez 2000 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) In 2000, Rodriguez played only 91 games but hit .347 with 27 home runs and 83 RBIs.

Ivan Rodriguez 2001 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) During 111 games in 2001, Rodriguez hit .308 with 25 home runs and 65 RBIs for the Rangers. He threw out a career-high 60 percent of base stealers en route to his 19th-consecutive Gold Glove Award. He was also made his 10th-consecutive All-Star Game.

Ivan Rodriguez 2002 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) At 30, Rodriguez batted .314 with a .353 OBP, 19 home runs and 60 RBIs. In 2002 he only caught 37 percent of base runners stealing, a career-low 15 runners. This was the first season since his rookie year that Rodriguez did not win a Gold Glove or make it to the All-Star Game.

Ivan Rodriguez 2003 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) Rodriguez signed with the Florida Marlins before the 2003 season. He hit .287 with a .369 OBP, 16 home runs and 85 RBI in 144 games. Rodriguez was named the NLCS MVP and helped the Marlins defeat the Yankees in the World Series. He finished 23rd in the NL MVP race.

Ivan Rodriguez 2004 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) After just one season with Florida, Rodriguez signed a four-year contract with Detroit. In his first season with the Tigers, Rodriguez batted .334 with a career-high .383 OBP. He hit 19 home runs, collected 176 hits and drove in 86 runs. Rodriguez finished 10th in the AL MVP race during a season where he won another Gold Glove, Silver Slugger and made it to the All-Star Game.

Ivan Rodriguez 2005 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) In his second season with the Tigers, Rodriguez hit 14 home runs, drove in 50 runs and was named to the AL All-Star team. He threw out 51 percent of opposing base stealers.

Ivan Rodriguez 2006 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) In 2006 at 34, Rodriguez played in 136 games for Detroit. He hit .300 with 13 home runs, 164 hits and 69 RBIs. Rodriguez caught 51 percent of opposing base stealers during his All-Star season en route to another Gold Glove.

Ivan Rodriguez 2007 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) Rodriguez hit 11 home runs and drove in 63 runs in 2007. It was the 14th, and final, season he made the All-Star Game. It was also the 13th, and final, time he won a Gold Glove Award.

Ivan Rodriguez 2008 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) His 2008 season began in Detroit but Rodriguez was traded to the Yankees at the end of July. Combined, he batted .276 with a .319 OBP, only seven home runs and 35 RBIs in 115 games.

Ivan Rodriguez 2009 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) Before the 2009 season, Rodriguez signed a one-year deal with the Houston Astros. He hit his 300th career home run in May. The Astros traded him to the Rangers in August, and he finished the season ranked first in major league history among catchers with 13,910 career putouts. He batted a combined .249 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs.

Ivan Rodriguez 2010 Topps card (Credit: The Topps Company) (Credit: The Topps Company) Rodriguez joined the Washington Nationals on a two-year contract and batted .266 in 2010 with four home runs and 49 RBIs in 111 games.