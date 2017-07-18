KANSAS CITY, Mo. — J.D. Martinez is the first. He certainly won’t be the last.
The smoke that has billowed out of the Detroit Tigers’ trade deadline plans for the past couple of days has produced fire: The team announced Tuesday they have traded J.D. Martinez to the Arizona Diamondbacks for prospects Dawel Lugo, Sergio Alcantara and Jose King.
Lugo, 22, is the Diamondbacks’ No. 2 overall prospect according to Baseball America and No. 4 D’backs prospect according to MLB.com. Lugo is a third baseman who can also play shortstop. He is hitting .282 with seven home runs and 43 RBIs in 88 games for Double-A Jacksonville. Lugo was picked by Baseball America as the best hitter in Arizona’s farm system entering the season. Lugo has played in 77 games at third base and 10 games at shortstop.
The trade was reported while the Tigers took batting practice before Tuesday’s game against the Kansas City Royals. Martinez was in the lineup for Tuesday’s game.
Martinez left Monday’s game with lower back tightness.
In 2014-17 with the Tigers, Martinez hit .300 with 99 home runs and 285 RBIs in 458 games.
