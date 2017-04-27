Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 65° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    BaseballSports

    Jackie Robinson Museum groundbreaking in NYC

    Updated

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    The Jackie Robinson Museum held a groundbreaking ceremony on

    The Jackie Robinson Museum held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 27, 2017 in lower Manhattan.  The Museum will honor the Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson who broke baseball's color barrier April 15, 1947. It is scheduled to open in the spring of 2019 on the corner of Canal and Varick streets. (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

    Scenes from the groundbreaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, which will be located on the corner of Canal Street and Varick Street in lower Manhattan and plans to open in the spring of 2019.

    The Jackie Robinson Museum hosts a groundbreaking ceremony
    (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

    The Jackie Robinson Museum hosts a groundbreaking ceremony for donors on April 27, 2017. The museum, located on the corner of Canal and Varick Street in lower Manhattan, plans to open its doors Spring of 2019.

    Della Britton Baeza, CEO of Jackie Robinson Foundation,
    (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

    Della Britton Baeza, CEO of Jackie Robinson Foundation, gives a remark during a groundbreaking ceremony of The Jackie Robinson Museum on April 27, 2017.

    Rachel Robinson attends a groundbreaking ceremony of The
    (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

    Rachel Robinson attends a groundbreaking ceremony of The Jackie Robinson Museum on April 27, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    The Jackie Robinson Museum hosts a groundbreaking ceremony
    (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

    The Jackie Robinson Museum hosts a groundbreaking ceremony for donors on April 27, 2017, in Manhattan.

    Sharon Robinson, daughter of Jackie and Rachel Robinson,
    (Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang)

    Sharon Robinson, daughter of Jackie and Rachel Robinson, speaks to the press during a groundbreaking ceremony of The Jackie Robinson Museum on April 27, 2017, on the corner of Canal and Varick Street in lower Manhattan

    Jackie Robinson Museum employees are framed by a
    (Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer)

    Jackie Robinson Museum employees are framed by a giant poster of Jackie Robinson during a ceremonial ground breaking for the museum, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York.

    Sharon Robinson, daughter of Jackie Robinson speaks to
    (Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer)

    Sharon Robinson, daughter of Jackie Robinson speaks to reporters after a ceremonial ground breaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York.

    Hard hats used in during the ceremonial ground
    (Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer)

    Hard hats used in during the ceremonial ground breaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum are framed by a giant photo of Jackie Robinson, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr.,
    (Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer)

    Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., left, poses with Rachel Robinson, widow of Jackie Robinson, during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York.

    A man is framed by a giant poster
    (Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer)

    A man is framed by a giant poster of Jackie Robinson as he watches the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    Related Media

    Jackie Robinson looks over the Brooklyn Dodgers' roster Jackie Robinson's life in photos Jackie Robinson, Brooklyn Dodgers' second baseman, has a Robinson and Rickey: Together in history A statue of Pee Wee Reese and Jackie Jackie Robinson's Brooklyn

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.