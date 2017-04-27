Jackie Robinson Museum groundbreaking in NYC
Scenes from the groundbreaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, which will be located on the corner of Canal Street and Varick Street in lower Manhattan and plans to open in the spring of 2019.
The Jackie Robinson Museum hosts a groundbreaking ceremony for donors on April 27, 2017. The museum, located on the corner of Canal and Varick Street in lower Manhattan, plans to open its doors Spring of 2019.
Della Britton Baeza, CEO of Jackie Robinson Foundation, gives a remark during a groundbreaking ceremony of The Jackie Robinson Museum on April 27, 2017.
Rachel Robinson attends a groundbreaking ceremony of The Jackie Robinson Museum on April 27, 2017.
The Jackie Robinson Museum hosts a groundbreaking ceremony for donors on April 27, 2017, in Manhattan.
Sharon Robinson, daughter of Jackie and Rachel Robinson, speaks to the press during a groundbreaking ceremony of The Jackie Robinson Museum on April 27, 2017, on the corner of Canal and Varick Street in lower Manhattan
Jackie Robinson Museum employees are framed by a giant poster of Jackie Robinson during a ceremonial ground breaking for the museum, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York.
Sharon Robinson, daughter of Jackie Robinson speaks to reporters after a ceremonial ground breaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York.
Hard hats used in during the ceremonial ground breaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum are framed by a giant photo of Jackie Robinson, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York.
Major League Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., left, poses with Rachel Robinson, widow of Jackie Robinson, during a ceremonial groundbreaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York.
A man is framed by a giant poster of Jackie Robinson as he watches the ceremonial groundbreaking for the Jackie Robinson Museum, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York.
