Jeff Bagwell Topps baseball cards
Jeff Bagwell first appeared on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot in 2011 after playing 15 seasons in the MLB. The slugging first baseman played his entire career for the Houston Astros between 1991 and 2005. He received 71.6 percent of votes in 2016, positioning him well to surpass the threshold of 75 percent to make the Hall of Fame in 2017. Take a look at his Topps baseball cards from each season to go along with his yearly statistics.
Jeff Bagwell 1991 Topps rookie card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Jeff Bagwell made his MLB debut in 1991 and would go on to win the NL Rookie of the Year Award. He batted .294 with 15 home runs, 82 RBIs and a .387 OBP.
Jeff Bagwell 1992 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
In 1992, Bagwell was a regular for the Astros, playing in all 162 games. He batted .273 with a .368 OBP, 18 home runs and 96 RBIs.
Jeff Bagwell 1993 Topps card
Bagwell batted .320 with a .388 OBP, 20 home runs and 88 RBIs in his third season in the bigs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff Bagwell 1994 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
In 1994, Bagwell won the NL Most Valuable Player Award after batting .368 with a .451 OBP, 39 home runs and driving in 116 runs. He also made the NL All-Star team, won Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger awards at first base.
Jeff Bagwell 1995 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Bagwell followed up his MVP season by playing in 114 games for the Astros in 1995. He batted .290 with a .399 OBP, 21 home runs and 87 RBI.
Jeff Bagwell 1996 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
In 1996, Bagwell played in all 162 games for the Astros. He batted .315 with a .451 OBP, 31 home runs, a career-high 48 doubles and 120 RBIs. He was voted to his second All-Star game and finished ninth in NL MVP voting.
Jeff Bagwell 1997 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
For the second consecutive season, Bagwell played in all 162 games for the Astros. He also was voted to his third All-Star game and won his second Silver Slugger award after hitting 43 home runs and driving in a career-high 135 runs. Bagwell finished third in the NL MVP voting behind Larry Walker and Mike Piazza.
Jeff Bagwell 1998 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
In 1998, Bagwell batted .304, with a .424 OBP while hitting 34 home runs and driving in 111 runs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff Bagwell 1999 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
Bagwell played in all 162 games for the fourth time in his career in 1999. The Astros' slugger batted .304 with a .454 OBP while hitting 42 home runs, driving in 126 runs and drawing a career-high 149 walks. Bagwell was voted to the All-Star game, won another Silver Slugger award and finished second in NL MVP voting behind Chipper Jones.
Jeff Bagwell 2000 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
In his 10th MLB season, Bagwell finished seventh in NL MVP voting after batting .310 with a .424 OBP. He collected career-highs in hits (183), home runs (47) and runs scored (152) while driving in 132 runs.
Jeff Bagwell 2001 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
In 2001 at age 33, Bagwell played 161 games for the Astros and again finished seventh in the NL MVP race. He collected 173 hits and 39 home runs while driving in 130 runs.
Jeff Bagwell 2002 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
In 2002, Bagwell batted .291 with a .401 OBP, 31 home runs and 98 RBIs.
Jeff Bagwell 2003 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
At 35, Bagwell played in 160 games for the Astros while hitting 39 home runs and driving in 100 runs. It was the ninth time in his career that Bagwell hit at least 30 home runs. Bagwell finished 14th in the 2003 NL MVP race.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff Bagwell 2004 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
In 2004, Bagwell hit 27 home runs and drove in 89 runs while playing in 156 games for the Astros.
Jeff Bagwell 2005 Topps card(Credit: The Topps Company)
In his 15th and final season, Bagwell only played in 39 games for the Astros while dealing with shoulder tendinitis. He was able to play in the World Series against the White Sox, who defeated Houston in four games.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.