July 28: Dennis Martinez, Kenny Rogers throw perfect games
July 28 is the only day in MLB history to see two perfect games. On July 28, 1991, Montreal Expos starter Dennis Martinez became the first pitcher born outside the United States to throw a perfect when he pitched the 13th perfect game in MLB history against the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 2-0 win at Dodger Stadium. Three years later, Texas Rangers starter Kenny Rogers put together the 14th perfect game in MLB history, retiring all 27 batters he faced against the California Angels in a 4-0 win at The Ballpark at Arlington.
Montreal Expos pitcher Dennis Martinez waves to fans coming off the field after throwing a perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Ca., Sunday, July 28, 1991. Montreal scored two runs in the seventh inning to win, 2-0.
Montreal Expos pitcher Dennis Martinez pitches his perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Ca., Sunday, July 28, 1991. Montreal scored two runs in the seventh inning to win, 2-0.
Montreal Expos pitcher Dennis Martinez pitches his perfect game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Ca., Sunday, July 28, 1991. Montreal scored two runs in the seventh inning to win, 2-0.
ADVERTISEMENT
Texas Rangers pitcher Kenny Rogers is congratulated by teammates Ivan Rodriguez (7) and Will Clark, right, after he pitched a perfect game against the California Angels in Arlington, Texas, Thursday night, July 28, 1994. Texas won 4-0.
Texas Rangers pitcher Kenny Rogers acknowledges the crowd after the second out of the ninth inning in Arlington, Texas, Thursday night, July 28, 1994. Rogers threw a perfect game against the California Angels, giving the Rangers a 4-0 victory. It is the first perfect game in the American League since 1984 and that game also involved the Rangers and the Angels.
Texas Rangers' Kenny Rogers, top left, is congratulated by teammates Ivan Rodriguez (7) and Will Clark after throwing a perfect game against the California Angels in Arlington, Texas, in this July 28, 1994 photo. Rogers returned to the team where he had his greatest success, agreeing with the Texas Rangers Wednesday Dec. 29, 1999 on a $22.5 million, three-year contract. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas Rangers pitcher Kenny Rogers throws the final pitch of his perfect game against the California Angels in Arlington, Texas, Thursday night, July 28, 1994. Texas won 4-0. It is the first perfect game in the American League since 1984 and that game also involved the Rangers and the Angels. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Texas Rangers pitcher Kenny Rogers tips his hat to the crowd after throwing a perfect game against the California Angels in Arlington, Texas, Thursday night, July 28, 1994. Rogers, 11-6, retired all 27 batters he faced, giving the Rangers a 4-0 victory over the Angels. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.