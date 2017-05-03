Marcus Stroman stood out in the confetti storm at Dodger Stadium that night in March, giving his World Baseball Classic Most Valuable Player award a joyride over his head, raising it toward the sky.

The excitable Patchogue-Medford High alum brought a no-hitter to the seventh inning of the championship game against Puerto Rico, helping Team USA claim its first WBC title. Then Stroman built on his tournament success, excelling in the early going for the Blue Jays.

“I think it helped him a little bit,” manager John Gibbons said. “I don’t know how much. He put the USA back on the map, helped anyway.”

The Jays had gotten off to a 9-18 start after two straight trips to the ALCS, so Stroman would also love to help make Toronto great again. But he wasn’t sharp in his latest return to the area Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium.

Two of his pitches to the Yankees ended up in the netting over Monument Park, a three-run homer by Matt Holliday and a two-run shot by Aaron Judge. Stroman got pulled after three innings, having yielded the five runs, six hits and three walks.

“He lives for that stuff,” Gibbons said about pitching here against the Yankees. “It doesn’t mean he’s going to be great every time.”

The 26-year-old righthander with the power sinker went 11-6 as a rookie in 2014, then missed most of 2015 with a knee injury, then went 9-10 with a 4.37 ERA last season. This season, he’s 2-2 with four quality starts in six tries, including two complete games. This start took his ERA from 2.97 to 3.89.

“He certainly doesn’t fit the mold of a pitcher,” said Yankees reliever Tyler Clippard, who was Stroman’s Team USA teammate. “ . . . But he’s strong, works hard and has got a good arm.”

Stroman is generously listed at 5-8.

“He’s always been that guy who’s always had something to prove growing up because he’s smaller,” Gibbons said. “So naturally that’s a driving force for him.”

His demonstrative side isn’t always an endearing side. After a Yankees game in Toronto last September, Chase Headley complained about Stroman yelling at players after strikeouts.

“He’s an emotional kid out there,” Joe Girardi said. “I don’t necessarily think he’s doing it to show people up. But when you’re on the other side and he’s shutting you down, of course you’re going to be frustrated with it.”

Gibbons is OK with it, saying, “He’s rubbed some people wrong, a little bit of that along the way. But we don’t worry about that in here. All I know is he’s pitched in some of the biggest games we’ve ever had here in the last few years.”