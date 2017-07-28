Less than 24 hours after being traded, Lucas Duda found himself back in New York.

Duda, traded from the Mets to Tampa Bay Thursday while the Mets were in San Diego and the Rays were in New York to play the Yankees, had plenty of time to think about his seven-and-a-half year tenure with the Mets during his cross-country flight.

“I think you take some time to absorb what has happened and definitely appreciate where you’ve been,” said Duda, a seventh-round selection by the Mets in 2007 who ranks seventh in franchise history with 125 home runs. “The Mets have been a first-class organization from top to bottom. They’ve treated me unbelievably well and for that fact, I’m very thankful and blessed that I was able to spend the amount of time I did with them.

“That being said, I’m ready for a new chapter. I’m ready to be in the hunt and I’m excited to say the least.”

Duda, who started at first base, batted cleanup and hit a home run in his third at-bat, the first run off stingy Masahiro Tanaka Friday night, was the first player traded of the seven Mets Opening Day starters approaching a walk year as Monday’s non-waiver trade deadline nears. The power-hitting lefthanded batter was aware his name was involved in trade discussions — even with the Yankees — but tried not to think about “speculation.”

“It’s always a possibility for any player in any organization,” he said, “but it’s definitely been a whirlwind the last 24 hours and it’s part of baseball.”

Duda entered last night hitting .246 with 17 home runs this season. He hit 30 home runs in 2014, 27 in 2015 and played 760 games for the Mets.

“He’s a guy that, obviously, has played in a big market, played in intense atmospheres, I think that’s going to help,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said “. . . Another bat that’s going to add that dimension of hitting the ball out of the ballpark for us.”

Duda, who repeatedly said he was excited about his new opportunity with the Rays and is willing to play first or serve as a designated hitter, took time to express appreciation for former teammate Curtis Granderson.

“Curtis is a special person,” said Duda, although he noted he will not miss the “wefollowlucasduda” Instagram account, which Granderson helped create to capture candid shots of the 6-4 slugger. “One of the best people I’ve ever met in this game and whatever happens to him, I wish him the best and can’t say enough about what kind of guy he is.”

But Duda is thrilled about the chance to play for a playoff contender. The Rays entered Friday with a 53-50 record, 1 1⁄2 games out of a wild-card slot.

“It’s definitely a shot in the arm,” he said. “Playing for a contender is obviously where you want to be this time of year. The Rays have an excellent shot of making it to the playoffs and beyond so I’m definitely glad to be a part of it.”