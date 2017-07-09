Mets and Yankees in the 2017 All-Star Futures Game
The Mets and Yankees each have a pair of prospects competing for the World Team in this year's MLB Futures Game. Highly-touted shortstop Amed Rosario and catcher Tomas Nido will draw eyes for the Mets, while the Yanks trot out pitcher Domingo Acevedo and outfielder Estevan Florial.
Corey Ray of the Milwaukee Brewers and the U.S. Team swings at a pitch against the World Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park on July 9, 2017.
Estevan Florial of the New York Yankees and the World Team catches a ball hit by Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays and the U.S. Team for an out in the fifth inning during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park. July 9, 2017.
Estevan Florial of the New York Yankees and the World Team catches the ball over teammate Victor Robles of the Washington Nationals against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park. July 9, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Domingo Acevedo of the New York Yankees and the World Team delivers the pitch against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park July 9, 2017.
Domingo Acevedo of the New York Yankees and the World Team delivers the pitch against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park July 9, 2017.
World Team shortstop Amed Rosario relays to second base for a double-play attempt against the US Team during the All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. July 9, 2017.
Domingo Acevedo of the New York Yankees and the World Team delivers the pitch against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park July 9, 2017.
Amed Rosario of the New York Mets and the World Team throws to second base for a forced out in the third inning against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park. July 9, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lewis Brinson of the Milwaukee Brewers and the U.S. Team steals second against Amed Rosario of the New York Mets and the World Team in the second inning during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. July 9, 2017.
The World Team stands for the National Anthem prior to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game against the U.S. Team at Marlins Park. July 9, 2017.
Pre-game ceremonies take place prior to the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game between the U.S. Team and the World Team at Marlins Park. July 9, 2017.
Amed Rosario of the New York Mets and the World Team bats in the first inning against the U.S. Team during the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Marlins Park. July 9, 2017.
World Team shortstop Amed Rosario stretches-out before the All-Star Futures Game against the US Team at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. July 9, 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.