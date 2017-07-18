It appears that pragmatism could trump precedent, with the Yankees checking in on the Mets about a rare crosstown swap that would send reliever Addison Reed and first baseman Lucas Duda from Queens to the Bronx, sources confirmed Tuesday to Newsday.

The chatter is hardly enough to make for a potential deal, which first was reported by mlb.com. And a few hurdles remain before the clubs come close to the first player-for-player trade between the rivals since 2004, when the Yankees sent reliever Felix Heredia to the Mets for Mike Stanton.

Even if Reed and Duda are packaged together, the Yankees appear unlikely to part with top-tier prospects for them. In the case of Reed in particular, a deal may not make sense, especially in light of multiple reports that the Yankees are nearing a deal with the White Sox to acquire relievers David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle in addition to third baseman Todd Frazier.

Even before word of a potential White Sox trade, the Mets appeared positioned to receive a stronger return for Reed from other teams. The Yankees envision him as a seventh-inning type who would bolster the bullpen in front of Dellin Betances and Aroldis Chapman.

Reed, 28, remains the Mets’ most valuable trade chip, and has received healthy interest from other clubs leading up to the deadline. The righthander has 15 saves and a 2.47 ERA in 42 games this season. He will be a free agent this offseason.

Duda, 31, would give the Yankees a fix for their problems at first base, with Greg Bird having undergone what could be season-ending ankle surgery. The power-hitting lefty has a swing that could be ideal for Yankee Stadium. In 66 games, he has 16 homers and 34 RBIs.

The Yankees and Mets have shared New York City since 1962, but the franchises have made only 16 trades with one another, the last coming in 2014, when righthander Gonzalez Germen was sent to the Yankees for cash.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Whether a trade actually gets made, the brief discussions only further highlight the divergent paths the crosstown rivals have traveled since spring training. Although the Yankees have lost 21 of their last 30 games, they remain in the mix for a playoff spot in the American League, thanks to a fast start powered partly by the unexpected emergence of Aaron Judge. The Mets began the day 10 1⁄2 games out of a wild-card berth, far short of the lofty expectations they carried into the season.

General manager Sandy Alderson has been public about his desire to move veterans on expiring contracts leading up to the nonwaiver trade deadline July 31. With the Mets already essentially out of contention, sources said Tuesday that players have been notified that playing time could be altered to further showcase those who could be moved.

In addition to Reed and Duda, the Mets are open to trading outfielders Jay Bruce and Curtis Granderson and infielders Asdrubal Cabrera and Neil Walker.

The task of unloading those players comes with complications. Though Cabrera publicly declared he would be open to a trade, a source said the Mets have received minimal interest. A report in the Boston Herald labeled Cabrera as a potential target for the Red Sox, who need a third baseman. But a source said Tuesday that Boston has yet to ask the Mets about Cabrera.

Moving Bruce for a worthwhile return also could be a challenge. On Tuesday, the Tigers traded J.D. Martinez to the Diamondbacks for three prospects. It was considered a light return by some rival executives, which could impact what Bruce could fetch in the trade market.

Baseball videos

Bruce, 30, is hitting .270 with 24 homers and 62 RBIs. But sources told Newsday last month that officials have not ruled out a scenario in which Bruce is retained and given a qualifying offer as part of an effort to keep him long term.