Mets manager Terry Collins may have set an unofficial franchise record on Friday afternoon when he spent the first 10 minutes of his pregame news conference discussing his team’s latest round of injuries.

The laundry list included Jacob deGrom (stiff neck), Yoenis Cespedes (sore hamstring) and Asdrubal Cabrera (sore hamstring). All three are day-to-day, with deGrom’s scheduled start on Friday night pushed back to Saturday afternoon, at least for now.

“It’s completely fine looking to the right, but looking to the left, it pinches a little bit in there,” deGrom said of his stiff neck, which forced Matt Harvey to start Friday night against the Nationals. “But today it’s quite a bit better. I think I should be fine tomorrow.”

As for Cespedes, Collins said it would be “foolish” to rush him back into action with a hamstring injury that he said is not serious but goes beyond the cramp first announced by the team.

Said Collins: “We can afford to lose Ces for this series, as big as it is, as opposed to losing him for the next 3 1⁄2 or four weeks.”

The Mets placed infielder Wilmer Flores (infection) and first baseman Lucas Duda (hyperextended left elbow) on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Thursday.

Flores was admitted to a local hospital on Thursday and is expected to remain there through the weekend. He’s receiving antibiotic medications to rid his right knee of an infection.

To replace Flores and Duda on the roster, the Mets summoned infielder T.J. Rivera and lefthander Sean Gilmartin from Triple-A Las Vegas. Both could play major roles as early as Saturday.

Gilmartin will start on Saturday if deGrom isn’t ready. Rivera likely will play first base against Nationals lefthander Gio Gonzalez. Neither situation is ideal, but the Mets have little choice.

“I’ve got a good team,” Collins said. “They’re only good when they’re playing.”

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud (bruised right wrist) originally was in the starting lineup Friday night but was scratched after he had trouble throwing when he tested his arm during batting practice.