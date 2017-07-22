After the 2016 season, Yonder Alonso realized he needed to make a change.

Battling injuries through much of his eight-year career, the A’s first baseman was healthy last season, playing in 156 games, but hit just .253 with seven home runs and 56 RBIs. Far from the numbers teams like to see from their first baseman.

“I think it was after last season that I looked at myself and realized I needed to make some adjustments physically so I went ahead and started watching a lot of video and started concentrating on picking some of my flaws,” Alonso said. “Watching a lot of video just made me sure how people were attacking me and just took it into my offseason work and just a lot of repetition.”

The work paid off as Alonso is having a career season, hitting .272 with 21 home runs and 45 RBIs in 86 games for Oakland through Friday. The 30-year-old, former No. 7 overall pick by the Reds in the 2008 MLB Draft has already posted the most home runs in a season for his career, surpassing his previous high of nine in 2012 with the Padres. He’s hit over 33 percent of his career home runs this season (21 of 60).

“I think mentally, I just changed my ways a bit,” Alonso said. “Just trying to adjust physically and mentally with my swing and get a good approach.”

Alonso, who made his first All-Star team this season, had a tremendous start to the season, including 10 home runs in May and a .303 average with a .803 slugging percentage for the month. He led all first basemen in All-Star votes for a period of time before making the team as a reserve.

“Once you get off to a decent start, the offense kind of soars,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said. “You stick with the adjustments you had and now they just become a part of you. He’s always had the ability to do this, it’s just coming all together for him this season.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

And with his success has brought about trade rumors few could have expected entering this season. Alonso — along with his teammate, starting pitcher Sonny Gray — have been rumored in trade discussion with the Yankees over the past weeks.

“It is what it is,” Alonso said of trade talks. “It’s fun, it’s cool. I’m not really thinking about it too much. Just playing baseball.”

But if he ends up in New York, the newfound slugger already has a favorite restaurant in mind.

On Thursday’s off day, Alonso took a few teammates to Quality Meats, a steakhouse in New York City, and had his go-to order, a bone-in filet. Miami, Alonso’s hometown, has one of its own Quality Meats based on the New York location.

But that doesn’t mean he’s thought of himself donning pinstripes during his short-term stay for a three-game weekend series with the Mets.

Mets videos

“I’m just enjoying the city. I really like this city,” Alonso said. “I’m from Miami, so I’ve always been in kind of bigger cities but it’s been fun.”

Alonso, who re-signed for $2.65 million in the offseason avoiding arbitration, has certainly been worth the investment for Oakland. And the new swing bringing early success has been the key for Alonso throughout triumphs and struggles.

“Just a lot of confidence,” he said. “I’ve said it before, if I’m 0-for-20, I can’t wait until my 21st at-bat because I feel like with one swing I can do all the things I want.”

In his previous seven seasons, a slump would demoralize Alonso and lead to further struggles. Not anymore.

“I think in the past I have and it’s kind of affected me a bit but now I don’t see it like that,” he said. “I see the positive sides in everything and I understand that during the season, you go through some slumps, you go through some good ones so for me, I always feel like I’m in a good one no matter what.”