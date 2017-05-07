HIGHLIGHTS Fill-in starter gives up 3 HRs, including 2 to Giancarlo Stanton, in Mets’ 7-0 loss

Mets one-hit in unsuccessful bid to get back to .500

A spate of injuries already had already forced the Mets to go deep into the organization’s second tier of starting pitching. The suspension of Matt Harvey Sunday for violating team rules forced them to go back to that well. They found it dry.

Lefthander Adam Wilk was summoned from Triple-A Las Vegas to replace Harvey and make his first big-league start since he played for Detroit in 2012. The Marlins gave him a thunderous welcome back. They pounded Wilk for three long home runs — two by Giancarlo Stanton — and a total of six runs over 3 2⁄3 innings as the Mets failed in their bid to get back to a .500 record and lost, 7-0, before 39,197 at Citi Field.

The Mets’ recent offensive surge — five straight games scoring seven runs or more — ended with barely a peep. They managed only one hit against Marlins spot starter Jose Urena and three relief pitchers, getting only two runners into scoring position.

Wilk was tagged for three runs in the first inning. Christian Yelich drew a one-out walk and Marcell Ozuna doubled to set the table for Stanton’s first home run. He took an 0-and-1 offering from Wilk and deposited it into the second deck in leftfield.

Stanton batted again with one out in the third and hit a full-count pitch from Wilk off the front of the Porsche Club in left. According to Statcast, it was the longest home run hit at Citi Field this season and measured 468 feet.

Adeiny Hecheverria hit Wilk’s second pitch of the fourth inning for a home run to left and the southpaw’s afternoon was over three batters later after Yelich doubled and took third on Curtis Granderson’s error. Paul Sewald came on and threw a wild pitch to allow Yelich to score.

Wilk was charged with six runs on eight hits and a walk.

Urena, a relief pitcher replacing the injured Edinson Volquez, was surgical in his six scoreless innings. He lost his no-hit bid when Rene Rivera singled to left to start the sixth. He got through the six innings on only 63 pitches.