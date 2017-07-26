SAN DIEGO — On his own, Mets closer Addison Reed represents the Mets’ most sought-after trade chip, and their best chance of beginning a quick retooling with an eye toward contention in 2018.
But the Mets have at least kicked around the idea of packaging Reed in larger deals as a way of potentially improving their return, a source said on Wednesday. The concept may fit the Mets, whose other tradable commodities have attracted relatively mild interest as the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.
Infielder Asdrubal Cabrera has improved his stock in recent days with his move to third base. But even with a market developing for him, he appears likely to bring only a marginal return if traded by himself.
The same holds true for the rest of the Mets on expiring contracts, a list that includes Lucas Duda, Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson and Rene Rivera. Despite a standout offensive season, a general lack of demand for corner outfielders has kept Bruce’s market soft. In the case of Granderson, a source called interest to this point “minimal.”
The Rays have recently expressed some interest in Duda and Reed, a source confirmed, which would seemingly represent a chance for the Mets to pair the duo in a package.
Whether Reed is traded by himself or as part of a larger deal, the Mets remain confident that his market is still solid despite his recent stumbles. Though the 28-year-old has allowed a run in each of his last two outings, he owns a 2.63 ERA with 18 saves in 20 opportunities.
Extra bases
Robert Gsellman will begin a minor-league rehab assignment when he starts for Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday. The righthander has been on the disabled list since June 28 after straining his left hamstring . . . Lefthander Tommy Milone began a rehab assignment on Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) in 1 2⁄3 innings in the Gulf Coast League. Milone has been out since May 24 with a sprained left knee . . . Former Mets second-base prospect Dilson Herrera underwent season-ending shoulder surgery. He was the primary piece sent to the Reds in last year’s trade deadline acquisition of Bruce.
