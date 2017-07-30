SEATTLE — AJ Ramos figured he would be on the move. But just like everyone else in baseball, he never anticipated that his final destination would be with the non-contending Mets.

“I wasn’t surprised about the trade but coming here, yeah, I was surprised,” said Ramos, who joined the team Sunday, two days after his surprising trade from the Marlins for a pair of prospects. “I heard all kinds of names and different teams but I didn’t hear about the Mets at all. So, when they told me I had to ask somebody, are you sure?”

The Mets made the move not to help with this season — which they have already chalked up as one of missed expectations — but for next year when they expect to contend once more. Ramos, 30, will be in the final year of arbitration in 2018. He’s projected to make about $9 million and should give the Mets an experience presence at the back end of the bullpen.

“It’s a good place to come into,” said Ramos, who allowed two runs in his Mets debut Sunday in a 9-1 loss to the Mariners. “I’ve always loved New York, the city. So, I’m eager and excited to get started.”

With Addison Reed expected to be traded by Monday’s 4 p.m. deadline, Ramos would be a natural fit to slide into the closer’s role, at least until the return of Jeurys Familia later in the season.

“They haven’t laid out anything,” Ramos said about his role. “I’m just focusing on wherever I pitch, to get outs, to do my job. I can’t control any of that stuff.”

Ramos features a fastball and slider, though his pitches have a natural cut thanks to an elongated middle finger on his right hand. He has posted high strikeout numbers in his career though he has at times also struggled with command.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Ramos had a 3.63 ERA in 40 appearances with 20 saves for the Marlins this season. The former All-Star nailed down 32 saves in 2015 before following up with a career-high 40 last season.

Another chance

Rookie Chris Flexen will get another chance to start for the Mets. His next assignment comes on Wednesday against the Rockies. Flexen allowed three runs in three innings when he made his major-league debut against the Padres on Saturday. He had been promoted straight from Double-A Binghamton.