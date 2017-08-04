Amed Rosario's Citi Field debut
Amed Rosario, who played his first major league game in Colorado on Tuesday, makes his Citi Field debut against the Dodgers on Friday, August 4, 2017.
Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets strikes out in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 in the Queens borough of New York City.
Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets tries to run down a foul ball during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 in the Queens borough of New York City.
Los Angeles Dodgers Corey Seager (5) tries to break up a double play as New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) makes the throw to first during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in New York. Justin Turner was out at first.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets steals second as Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers tries to make the tag in the fifth inning on August 4, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
New York Mets' Amed Rosario (1) steals second base ahead of the tag from Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 4, 2017, in New York.
Amed Rosario #1 of the New York Mets steals second as Corey Seager #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers tries to make the tag in the fifth inning on August 4, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (R) of the Dominican Republic jumps after turning a double play on Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager (L) in the fifth inning of the MLB baseball game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citi Field in Flushing, New York on Saturday, August 4, 2017.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.