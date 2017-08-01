Hours before shortstop Amed Rosario was set to make his major league debut for the Mets, he wrote a note to Mets fans on his verified Twitter account.
“Dear Mets fans,” he wrote.
“We’ve grown and made it together! To God be ALL the glory. I’m grateful to share this moment with ALL of you, specially #Mets fans who have showered me with support. Things won’t always be perfect but expect me to give you ALL of me, each and every day. Lets create long lasting memories in our CITI.
“The kid from Los Mameyes,
Amed”
Mets general manager announced the call-up of Rosario, the team’s top prospect, on Monday. Rosario had a .328 average, seven homers and 58 RBIs for Triple-A Las Vegas.
“It’s important for guys like Rosario and [Dominic] Smith to get more than just playing time in September,” Alderson said. “To make it really more meaningful, it needs to be a little bit longer than that against more regular-season competition as opposed to expanded rosters.”
With Marc Carig
