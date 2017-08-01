DENVER — In baseball, hierarchy permeates everything, from seating on the team charter to choice of a uniform number. And even Amed Rosario had long been anointed a boy king in the Mets organization, he was not above the rules.

So back in spring training, when Rosario requested his choice of uniform number, he was greeted with a compromise, No. 61. It was something less prominent than his request, but more appropriate for a player in his first big-league camp.

Should he reach the big leagues, Rosario was promised, he’d be given his first choice. Which is why on Tuesday night, in one of the most anticipated debuts by a Mets prospect in recent memory, Rosario wore No. 1.

“I really am at a loss for words with this,” Rosario said through a translator. “I’m so, so excited.”

Rosario’s uniform number seems fitting now, a reflection of his standing as the Mets’ top prospect, and one of the best in all of baseball. In the 21-year-old, the Mets envision a franchise shortstop, blessed with the speed and talent to be both a defensive standout and a force at the plate.

“He’s the future of the organization,” Mets shortstop Jose Reyes said. “He’ll be the shortstop for a lot of years here. For me, it’s not a problem at all. I’m happy to help him out with whatever he needs.”

Indeed, Rosario will cut into the playing time of Reyes, who himself had walked this same path. Reyes’ debut in 2003 at age 20 carried similar fanfare and proved to be the beginning of a career that includes four all-star selections.

Reyes is no longer that player, though he has served as a mentor for Rosario since last season, when the two crossed paths at Double-A Binghamton. Since then, the two spoke throughout the offseason, in spring training, and this season as Rosario hit .328 at Triple-A Las Vegas to earn his promotion.

“It’s been huge for me just being able to have that sort of special human being,” Rosario said. “He’s really been there a lot for me since last year, when we were able to start developing that. It means a lot to me.”

On Tuesday, hours before his debut, Rosario went through a de facto freshman orientation with Reyes. The two chatted on a clubhouse couch with the ease of two longstanding friends.

On occasion, they changed locations, with Reyes giving Rosario a tour. When Rosario wondered about how to leave tickets for family and friends, Reyes snapped to attention, bringing the prospect to the room that houses the computer designated for the task.

Even for little things, Reyes said he feels a duty to help.

“We’ve stayed close,” Reyes said. “I have to show him. That’s my job. I’m glad I’m here. Like I told him, anything he needs to know, whatever it it is, he can come to me. He’s very open with me, so that’s good.”

Terry Collins batted Rosario seventh, and though he will be the prime option at short, the manager stopped short of saying he will play every day. Still, he said Rosario will have the chance to move himself up.

“I’m anxious to see him play,” Collins said. “I just hope he can relax and play the game without thinking he’s got to prove too much. He’s an exciting player, he’s got great skills, we saw it in spring training. Now, he’s going to get his opportunity to show it.”

Meanwhile, Rosario dismissed the notion of pressure. Instead, he laid out the things he looks forward to accomplishing. A native of the Dominican Republic, Rosario learned of his promotion on the way to an English class.

“I think I can defend myself,” he said when asked about his skills.

Also on Rosario’s itinerary: playing at Citi Field later this week. He visited last season to pick up an award. This time, he’ll arrive as a player, with a nameplate above his locker sporting the No. 1.

“I would say it’s huge for me to take those first steps onto that field, because it just starts a whole new chapter in my life,” Rosario said. “It’s me starting to reach those dreams I’ve been wanting.”