PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Mets shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera spent much of his offseason gearing up to represent Venezuela at the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

The veteran lobbied the Mets for permission to play winter baseball to prepare for the international tournament that begins next month. And he reportedly bought tickets for family and friends to attend.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Then, Cabrera got snubbed, and made sure that Venezuelan general manager Carlos Guillen knew that he was not happy about it.

In a social media post and in published reports, Cabrera blasted Guillen for leaving him off the roster, a move made after he said he received assurances from manager Omar Vizquel that he had made the team.

“I’m disappointed,” Cabrera told the Spanish-language publication Diario Meridiano. “Vizquel spoke with me and said that I was on the team. Now Carlos Guillén comes and I’m out.”

In an Instagram post, Cabrera used the term “deceitful” to describe Guillen, who played a total of 14 seasons with the Mariners and Tigers.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The episode was the latest drama to surround the Venezuelan team. Earlier in the offseason, Guillen and Vizquel engaged in a heated dispute about who would manage the club during the tournament.