HIGHLIGHTS Hits pinch-hit single in Tuesday night’s win over Giants

Asdrubal Cabrera’s right leg looks like a work of modern art.

A bruise adorns his thigh, caused by a pitched ball from former teammate Bartolo Colon. There’s discoloration near his knee from another plunking. Beneath some tightly wound tape is a bruise near his ankle that he’s been playing through.

But it has been a bothersome right thumb that has limited Cabrera, who hit a pinch-hit single in Tuesday night’s 6-1 win over the Giants. Terry Collins said Cabrera is expected back in the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale.

“I just wanted to give him another day,” Collins said. “The thumb is feeling a lot better. There’s still a little something in there. So I just said, one more day. Again, it gives us a weapon on the bench that’s nice to have.”

Cabrera informed Collins he could use one more day off after narrowly avoiding a trip to the disabled list. He injured the thumb Saturday and has been limited to pinch-hitting appearances Monday and Tuesday.

“It’s what we do,” Cabrera said of playing through discomfort.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

As for Cabrera’s legs, Collins said the limited action since Saturday might help.

“The bruises are starting to go away,” he said. “I told him to get off the aspirin. He’s got some doozies.”

Smoker sent down

Josh Smoker’s recent struggles cost him his spot in the bullpen. The lefty was sent down Tuesday to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Matt Harvey, who returned from a team-imposed three-day suspension.

Smoker allowed 10 runs (nine earned) in his last five outings. After throwing a career-high 7 2⁄3 innings from April 8-21, his ERA rose to 7.88.

Mets videos

Makeup time

The Mets and Braves will play a doubleheader June 10 in Atlanta to make up for Thursday’s rainout at SunTrust Park.